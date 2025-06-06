Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Freezing Point LLC, is pictured with a cup of the frozen beverage Frazil at The Stop in North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. For the third year in a row, Frazil is celebrating the start of summer by offering a free frozen treat every Friday in June.

Happy Free Frazil Friday!

For the third year in a row, Frazil is celebrating the start of summer by offering a free frozen treat every Friday in June.

What is a Frazil?

The Frazil originated in Salt Lake City. “A place known for having the greatest snow on earth became the birthplace of the greatest slush on earth,” as the brand’s website describes it.

Frazils are known for their signature texture and popular slushie flavors, all delivered through the convenience of a slushie machine. The brand prides itself on its commitment to flavor and says that Frazils “combine flavors to create delightful and nuanced combinations.”

Frazil explains, “Most of our flavors have a ‘major’ and ‘minor’ flavor profile to give our consumers a delightful surprise and depth of flavor that isn’t found anywhere else in the slush category.”

According to the company, the name “Frazil” refers to “ice crystals that form on the surface of a fast-flowing river, the flow prevents the river from freezing solid” — thus creating the Frazil.

Frazil holds the title of the number one slush brand in the United States, according to Restaurant News.

Where can you get your free Frazil?

To find a participating location, visit the company’s Frazil finder, where you can find a Frazil near you.

To redeem your free Frazil, visit any participating location, grab a small-size Frazil cup and fill it with your favorite flavor and scan it at the register for free.

You can get your free Frazil every Friday from June 6 through June 27, 2025.