This image shows Tom Cruise in a still from the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

Tom Cruise has executed many flawless stunts during the 29 years he has played Ethan Hunt in the “Mission Impossible” franchise. As Deseret News previously reported, the actor insists on doing his stunts himself, even at 62 years old.

While he has certainly wowed audiences in the past with his audacious stunts, he may have outdone himself this round.

Cruise’s latest stunt in “Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning” wasn’t just impressive — it earned him a Guinness World Record.

What was the stunt?

To film the scene, Cruise jumped out of a helicopter while his parachute caught fire, not once, not twice, but 16 times.

Cruise was awarded the Guinness World Record on June 4 for most burning parachute jumps by an individual, setting the record at 16.

No previous record exists; no one has come close to Cruise’s record-setting number.

Paramount Pictures recently posted behind-the-scenes footage from filming the record-setting parachute stunt after Cruise’s recent award.

The behind-the-scenes footage features Cruise walking through the stunt preparation process with his team.

“If this is twisted while it’s burning, I’m gonna be spinning and burning. I have to kick out of the twist, and then ignite it within ten seconds,” Cruise says.

The footage cuts to stunt team members putting the parachute in fuel to allow it to burn when Cruise is in the air.

As Cruise walks through his preparations while sitting in the helicopter, he says, “We’re going to be real smart. I’m not saying be risky. We don’t take risks, obviously.”

‘Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Since premiering over Memorial Day weekend, “Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning” has now grossed $389.5 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo — with more to come.

The film has been advertised as Cruise’s final time as Ethan Hunt, which could make the burning parachute jump his final stunt in the franchise.

When asked about his future with the franchise at the recent Cannes festival, Cruise replied, “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy and we’ve had an amazing time doing it and it’s been a lot of fun and I just want you all to enjoy it.”