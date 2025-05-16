Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in London.

At 62, Tom Cruise is still doing his own stunts.

Through eight “Mission: Impossible” films and other projects, he’s made it clear: he doesn’t need a stunt double. As Deseret News previously reported, he insists on doing it all himself.

Cruise began performing his own stunts in action films like “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible,” according to Business Insider.

Here are Cruise’s best stunts of all time.

His newest stunt in the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’

The last film in the “Mission: Impossible” series is set to be released May 23. Cruise shared a clip of one of his stunts, which went viral and left fans in awe.

“Doing the stunt, acting, and basically filming/directing himself. There’s literally no one else doing it like him,” said one fan.

At the film’s London red carpet, Cruise told Business Insider that he’s “always pushing... to make it as entertaining as possible for that audience.”

The plane crash scene in ‘The Mummy’

For an epic plane crash scene in “The Mummy,” Cruise filmed aboard the same aircraft NASA uses to train astronauts.

He went up 25,000 feet in pursuit of zero gravity, which was followed by a free fall, per Vulture.

Tom Cruise flew his jet in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

While Cruise didn’t pilot the F/A-18 in “Top Gun: Maverick,” he did still fly his own jet in his scenes — just in a different aircraft, according to Screen Rant.

Though there’s little doubt he would have flown the Super Hornet if allowed, the Navy restricted access to specially trained pilots due to the jet’s power and risk.

The Super Hornet still appeared in the film, rented from the U.S. Navy at a reported $11,000 an hour, per Screen Rant.

Tom Cruise performs stunts in the Olympics as well as his films

Cruise doesn’t limit his stunts to the screen.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he performed a daredevil jump off the Stade de France.

Cruise climbs cliffs in ‘Mission: Impossible 2′

For “Mission: Impossible 2″ Cruise traveled to Utah to scale the tall cliffs, securing himself with nothing but a safety rope.

Cruise scaled the world’s tallest building

For “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Cruise traveled to Dubai to climb the world’s tallest building.

He scaled 1,700 feet before falling four stories while rappelling down the side, according to Business Insider.

Cruise holds his breath for over 5 minutes

For “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation," Cruise held his breath underwater for approximately six minutes.

Before that, he made a 120-foot jump into a 20 foot deep water tank.

Cruise hung tightly to the outside of an airplane while it took off

In another scene from “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation," Cruise was strapped to the side of a plane with a single wire.

He was protected only by special contact lenses as the aircraft climbed 1,000 feet at 100 knots, per the article.

Cruise pulls off a HALO jump

Cruise doesn’t complete his stunts in a single take. He insists on getting them right — even if it takes 106 skydives.

Which is exactly what he did for his HALO jump in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout." A HALO jump involves jumping from a very high altitude, and opening a parachute at a low altitude.

He performed each jump with a healing broken ankle, an injury that came earlier during the filming for the movie, per IMDb.