Renee Elise Goldsberry, from left, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Christopher Jackson perform a medley from "Hamilton" during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The original Broadway cast for the hit musical, “Hamilton,” didn’t throw away their shot at the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8.

During the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and fellow cast members made a special performance in honor of the beloved musical’s 10th anniversary, according to People.

Miranda was joined by almost 30 cast members, including Leslie Odom Jr., Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and others on stage, reported CNN.

The audience cheered throughout the performance as the cast sang a medley of the musical’s songs, starting off with “My Shot,” along with “The Schuyler Sisters,” “The Room Where It Happens,” “Guns and Ships” and more.

The “Hamilton” cast’s reunion performance was met with a standing ovation from the audience members at the award ceremony.

When talking to People on the red carpet, 2016 Tony Award winner Diggs and his wife Emmy Raver-Lampman, who is also an original cast member, shared what it was like coming together with the other cast members.

“It was the most heartwarming, beautiful reunion of just 28 people that we love so much in a room,” said Raver-Lampman. “There’s a lot of us that see each other often, and everybody sees each other, but not in this capacity. So, yeah, it was beautiful.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, performs a medley from "Hamilton" during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. | Charles Sykes, Associated Press

“In this business, you keep moving so much that you don’t often take the time to recognize how special something is while you’re in it. It was very special,” Diggs told People. “Obviously, the response was special, but that group of people is pretty singular. I’ve never been in a room like it.”

Additionally, Goldsberry described the reunion as one full of emotion.

“I walked in there and every single person that came into the room, just tears of joy bubbled up from my soul,” she told People. “We group hugged a million times. We just love each other so much.”

‘Hamilton’ through the years

Written and composed by Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” combines classic musical theater show tunes with R&B and hip-hop to tell the story of the founding father, Alexander Hamilton, according to People.

The musical first opened in August 2015 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theater in New York and became an instant hit and quickly became critically acclaimed, according to USA Today.

“Hamilton” went on to make history by being nominated for 16 Tony Awards and taking home 11. It also won a Grammy in 2016, an Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as a special Kennedy Center honor in 2018, reported CNN.

On top of the original cast being featured in a filmed version of the stage production — now streaming on the Disney+ — the show was recently certified Diamond by the RIAA and became the first Broadway album to reach this milestone, People reported.