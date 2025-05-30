In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Leslie Odom Jr., from left, Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Members of the original “Hamilton” cast will reunite at the 2025 Tony Awards show on June 8.

Members of the original “Hamilton” cast will reunite on the stage once again, according to CNN.

CBS and the Tony Awards announced that “Hamilton” cast members will reunite at the 2025 Tony Awards show on June 8. The performance will be in celebration of the musical’s 10th anniversary, said People.

The musical opened on Broadway on August 6, 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda and other key cast members are expected to take part in the special tribute.

Who in the Hamilton cast will return?

More than two dozen members of the original cast will come to perform once again on stage.

Those who have been announced to participate include:

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr.

Phillipa Soo

Daveed Diggs

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Christopher Jackson

Jonathan Groff

Ariana DeBose

Carleigh Bettiol

Andrew Chappelle

Alysha Deslorieux

Sydney James Harcourt

Sasha Hutchings

Thayne Jasperson

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Stephanie Klemons

Morgan Marcell

Javier Muñoz

Okieriete Onaodowan

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Jon Rua

Austin Smith

Seth Stewart

Betsy Struxness

Ephraim Sykes

Voltaire Wade-Greene

It has not yet been announced what song from the musical the original cast will be performing.

At the 2016 Tony Awards, the cast performed a mashup of “History Has Its Eyes on You” and “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” according to People.

“Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards in 2016.

Who else will be performing at the 2025 Tony Awards?

The 2025 78th Tony Awards will air at 8 p.m. on June 8th.

The award show will be hosted by “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, per USA Today.

Additional performers have not yet been announced. But it’s worth noting that, according to USA Today, “numbers from the Best Musical nominees are usually included.”

Highlighted nominations for this year’s awards include: “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” “John Proctor is the Villain” and “The Hills of California.”