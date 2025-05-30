Members of the original “Hamilton” cast will reunite on the stage once again, according to CNN.
CBS and the Tony Awards announced that “Hamilton” cast members will reunite at the 2025 Tony Awards show on June 8. The performance will be in celebration of the musical’s 10th anniversary, said People.
The musical opened on Broadway on August 6, 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda and other key cast members are expected to take part in the special tribute.
Who in the Hamilton cast will return?
More than two dozen members of the original cast will come to perform once again on stage.
Those who have been announced to participate include:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Phillipa Soo
- Daveed Diggs
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Christopher Jackson
- Jonathan Groff
- Ariana DeBose
- Carleigh Bettiol
- Andrew Chappelle
- Alysha Deslorieux
- Sydney James Harcourt
- Sasha Hutchings
- Thayne Jasperson
- Jasmine Cephas Jones
- Stephanie Klemons
- Morgan Marcell
- Javier Muñoz
- Okieriete Onaodowan
- Emmy Raver-Lampman
- Jon Rua
- Austin Smith
- Seth Stewart
- Betsy Struxness
- Ephraim Sykes
- Voltaire Wade-Greene
It has not yet been announced what song from the musical the original cast will be performing.
At the 2016 Tony Awards, the cast performed a mashup of “History Has Its Eyes on You” and “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” according to People.
“Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards in 2016.
Who else will be performing at the 2025 Tony Awards?
The 2025 78th Tony Awards will air at 8 p.m. on June 8th.
The award show will be hosted by “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, per USA Today.
Additional performers have not yet been announced. But it’s worth noting that, according to USA Today, “numbers from the Best Musical nominees are usually included.”
Highlighted nominations for this year’s awards include: “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” “John Proctor is the Villain” and “The Hills of California.”