Katherine Parkinson poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Academy Television Craft Awards in London, Sunday, April 24, 2016.

HBO’s “Harry Potter” upcoming series has cast nine more key roles, including members of the Malfoy, Dursley and Weasley family.

According to Deadline, the new cast members were announced today, June 9, by HBO.

Here are the following actors and the roles they will be playing in the upcoming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

In an effort to be a “faithful adaptation” of “Harry Potter” series, the show is committed to making the characters look closer to the ages they are in the books.

That’s why the actors for Harry’s Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon look younger than they do in the original films, as in the first book they are in their mid-thirties, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Original cast members

In the original Warner Bros. films, the muggle sister of Lily Potter (Geraldine Somerville) — and Harry’s aunt — was played by Fiona Shaw, with Richard Griffiths taking on the role of her husband, Uncle Vernon.

For the other family casting — the Malfoy father and son duo — “The White Lotus” actor Jason Isaacs originally played Lucius Malfoy, with Tom Felton playing his son, Draco Malfoy.

Julie Walters took on the role of the loving and fierce mother of Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and his redheaded siblings.

Harry’s fellow Gryffindor classmates — Seamus, Parvati and Lavender — were played by Devon Murray, Shefali Chowdhury and Jessie Cave, respectively, with Robert Hardy playing the Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge.