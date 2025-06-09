Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023. Malone is one of the headliners for the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City this fall.

The Redwest Music Festival is only in its second year, but it will bring some of the biggest names in country music to Utah this fall.

Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves will headline Redwest Music Festival

On Monday, Redwest announced an impressive lineup for its sophomore year that includes headliners Post Malone — one of Utah’s most prominent residents — Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan.

Malone recently kicked off his first-ever stadium tour in Salt Lake City, where he performed hits from all phases of his career. But it was the country music that drew the most enthusiastic response, Madeline Thorpe wrote for the Deseret News.

Both Malone and eight-time Grammy winner Musgraves were nominated in the best country album category at the Grammys earlier this year. Kahan was a 2024 Grammy nominee for best new artist.

A slew of established and up-and-coming acts — including artists who performed at Redwest last year — round out the lineup for the three-day festival.

The lineup features bigger names like The Band Perry, Ella Langley, Ian Munsick and The Red Clay Strays, alongside rising artists that include Drake Milligan, who finished third on “America’s Got Talent” in 2022; Colin Stough, who placed third on “American Idol” in 2023; and Abby Anderson, whose 2018 ballad “Make Him Wait” caught the attention of Marie Osmond.

Below is the full lineup, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Friday, Oct. 10

Kacey Musgraves

Ella Langley

Ian Munsick

Midland

Bayker Blankenship

Waylon Wyatt

Willow Avalon

Abby Anderson

Elizabeth Nichols

Marfa

Noah Rinker

Saturday, Oct. 11

Post Malone

Koe Wetzel

Treaty Oak Revival

Ole 60

Cameron Whitcomb

Hudson Westbrook

Ty Myers

Colin Stough

Colt Graves

Sons of Habit

Thomas Edwards

Sunday, Oct. 12

Noah Kahan

The Red Clay Strays

Sam Barber

Avery Anna

The Band Perry

Braxton Keith

Drake Milligan

Hazlett

Vincent Mason

Buffalo Traffic Jam

Jonah Kagen

Zach John King

Last year’s inaugural Redwest Festival included Oliver Anthony — who previously went viral with “Rich Men North of Richmond” — and Colter Wall, whose western-style music can be heard in the series “Yellowstone,” as the Deseret News reported at the time.

Tickets for the Redwest Music Festival

The Redwest Music Festival will run Oct. 10-12 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. MDT. For more information, visit RedwestSLC.com.