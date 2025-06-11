This image released by Universal Pictures shows Mason Thames, left, and Nico Parker in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon."

The “How to Train Your Dragon” films have been my favorite movies since they came to theaters.

Ever since I first saw Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) ride Toothless in the first movie to the two friends going their separate ways, these animated films have held a special place in my heart.

When Dreamworks announced that they would be making a live-action adaptation, I was excited — but nervous that it would ruin the original story.

So I went into the film cautiously optimistic. Like with any live-action remake, there were some things I enjoyed about it and things I didn’t enjoy.

The ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action stays close to the original film

Rest assured, “How to Train Your Dragon” fans: the live-action film didn’t ruin the original story.

The live-action adaptation stayed very close to the original animated film, while adding a few things in, making it a little bit less of a “shot-for-shot” remake.

But there are certain scenes of the original that had to stay in the live-action film, or else it wouldn’t be the same.

For instance, the scenes when Hiccup (Mason Thames) first introduces the isle of Berk, the dragons and the other characters or the famous “touch” between Hiccup and Toothless for the first time were pivotal to the plot.

These scenes — along with others — needed to be shot-for-shot remakes of the original animated scenes.

While there was a lot in the film that was the same as the original, there were some elements that were different.

One of the biggest differences is that Hiccup’s mother, Valka — who we don’t meet until the second film — was mentioned, along with what happened to her when he was a baby.

The film also gives more screen time to other vikings in the village, even showing more of Snotlout’s father, Spitelout (Peter Serafinowicz), who’s a close supporter of Stoick (Gerard Butler). The film also shows more of the relationship between Stoick and Hiccup.

Other scenes show the various dragons that you might recognize from the second and third animated films, including water dragons and even one that looks like Valka’s dragon in the second film, Cloudjumper.

Mason Thames and other cast members don’t disappoint

If there were two actors that truly brought the world of dragons to life, it was Mason Thames and Gerard Butler.

Thames perfectly captured the essence of the scrawny and misfit Hiccup that fans know and love. From his clumsy actions to his courageous example, I couldn’t help but be in awe with how well Thames’ performance matched the Hiccup we see in the original film.

Butler is the original voice actor for Stoick, so there’s no one else that could have played the mighty chief like him. Without his gravelly voice and powerful stature, it wouldn’t have been the same.

In addition to these two main characters, the actors for the teenage vikings — Gabriel Howell (Snotlout), Julian Dennison (Fishlegs), Bronwyn James (Ruffnut) and Harry Trevaldwyn (Tuffnut) — did well as they portrayed their characters while also adding their own flair.

However, the one character I was a little disappointed by was Nico Parker’s Astrid.

In the original film, Astrid (America Ferrera) is a very determined and skilled viking while also being very expressive and kind.

While Parker did well at portraying the fighting side of the character, she was more power hungry than wanting to be the best she can be.

There was also a lack of emotion and expression from Parker in key scenes that left me unsettled and struggling to enjoy the character like I did in the original film.

Toothless is just as lovable

If you’re just going to see Toothless, then you’ll be happy to hear that he is just as lovable — while also looking a bit more dangerous.

With a subtle green color mixed into his scales, this CGI Toothless becomes even more real than ever before. The scenes where he and Hiccup flew over Berk and battled other dragons was just as entertaining and enjoyable.

All of the dragons in the film were impressive, especially the Alpha dragon at the end of the film. It looked even larger and more threatening than ever.

The music doesn’t hit quite the same

I enjoyed the original “How to Train Your Dragon” soundtrack, so I was excited to see how the live-action would compare.

While John Powell delivered a great soundtrack for this live-action adaptation, it still doesn’t quite give the same effect as the original. For example, the song that plays when Hiccup flies Toothless for the first time didn’t give me that same excitement as the original song.

Music can really make or break movies and where the original songs made the film even more epic. There were parts of the live-action where I felt that the music didn’t fit what was happening, causing me to feel a disconnect.

Is the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” worth watching?

The short answer: Yes, the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” is still worth watching.

Even though there are some similarities and changes, it’s worth seeing — especially in the theaters.

This live-action remake brings the isle of Berk and everyone’s favorite dragons to life. You’ll feel like you can go ride a dragon yourself — and there’s nothing like experiencing that in the theater.

When will the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” be released?

The “How to Train Your Dragon” live-action adaptation will be in theaters near you beginning on June 13.