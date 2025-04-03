Nico Parker, from left, and Gerard Butler, cast members of the upcoming film "How to Train Your Dragon," and Dean DeBlois, director of "How to Train Your Dragon," appear onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Attention dragon trainers! Don’t get off the saddle too quickly, because Hiccup and Toothless are coming back to the big screen in 2027.

During CinemaCon this week, Universal Pictures announced that a live-action adaptation of “How To Train Your Dragon 2″ is in the works, according to Variety.

The first “How To Train Your Dragon” live-action remake will be released June 13 of this year.

Here’s everything we know about the live-action remake of “How To Train Your Dragon 2.”

Universal Pictures revealed that the second live-action installment of the dragon films will be released in theaters on June 11, 2027, two years after the first film, according to Deadline.

“We are so excited to give your theaters a big summer title in two years time,” said director of the animated and live-action franchise, Dean DeBlois, according to Variety.

He was also joined by Gerard Butler, who plays Stoick the Vast, and Nico Parker, who plays Astrid, per Variety.

Reviews for ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

Earlier on Wednesday, Universal had an early screening of “How To Train Your Dragon,” according to Variety. And the film was met with outstanding reviews.

Multiple reviews on X stated that the film is “the best live-action adaptation” they’ve seen so far.

One X user stated that they were smiling through the entire movie and that it “is going to be one of those movies people are going to be talking about for a very long time.”

Big Gold Belt Media wrote on X that the live-action remake “redefines aerial visuals with breathtaking cinematography that will have you ready to soar through the skies with your own pet dragon.”

A fan of the original animated films wrote on X that they cried multiple times during the film, stating that they’ve “never loved a CGI creature more than Toothless.”

Another review on X described the film as “a breathtaking adventure” and gave a nod to DeBlois for his storytelling skills in this adaptation.

Deadline reported that the three original animated films made a combination of $1.6 billion worldwide and were also nominated for four Oscars.

What is ‘How To Train Your Dragon 2′ about?

The original animated film takes audiences to the isle of Berk where the relationship between Vikings and dragons is a bit tense.

However, when a scrawny misfit teen, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), befriends an injured Night Fury dragon he calls Toothless, it is up to them to change the minds of the stubborn viking villagers.

The second animated film continues the story five years later, following the adventures of Hiccup, Toothless and the other dragon riders as they encounter a new foe building a dragon army.

While developing beloved characters from the first film, the sequel also brings some new faces to the table, including Hiccup’s long lost mother, Valka (Cate Blanchett).

Who is in the live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’?

In the live-action remake, the inventive teen, Hiccup, will be brought to life by Mason Thames with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Hiccup’s father, Stoick the Vast, and Nico Parker portraying Hiccup’s love interest, Astrid, according to IMDb.

The rest of the gang of teen vikings will include Julian Dennison as the knowledgeable Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as the tough Snotlout, with Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn playing the obnoxious twins, Ruffnut and Tuffnut.

But let us not forget their dragon teacher, Gobber, who will be played by Nick Frost, per IMDb.