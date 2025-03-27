With April just around the corner, movie-lovers can expect eight exciting new films coming to theaters — plus two classics that are being re-released in theaters.

Here are some new movies coming to theaters this April.

New movies coming to theaters in April

‘A Minecraft Movie’

Rating: PG

Release Date: April 4

Starting the month off strong, Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge are all starring in “A Minecraft Movie” — where creativity is key to survival.

In the film, four misfits are taken through a portal to a land where nothing makes sense and everything is cube shaped.

With the help of an expert crafter, they must use their imagination to finish their quest and get back to the real world, according to IMDb.

‘Fog of War’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: April 4

If you’re looking for a new action packed thriller, you might want to add “Fog of War” to your watch list.

The film will take audiences back to World War II — but this time, on American soil. The Allies find evidence that their plans for the D-Day invasion were taken by a German spy, according to ScreenRant.

The stakes are high when Gene (Jake Abel), an injured American pilot, is tasked with spying on his fiancée, Penny (Brianna Hildebrand), her family and the community while visiting them in Massachusetts.

‘The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2&3″

Rating: Not Rated

Part 2 Release Date: April 4

Part 3 Release Date: April 11

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will depict “some of the most recognized stories from the Bible,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

From the triumphal entry to the betrayal of Judas, audiences will see the stories that they’ve read — or only heard — be played out on the big screen just in time for Easter.

However, Dallas Jenkins — creator, writer, director and executive producer of the show — suggested that those who haven’t seen the show shouldn’t skip to Season 5.

He explains that if they start from Season 1, the new season will “mean a lot more” and “be a lot more effective,” per Deseret News.

‘The King of Kings’

Rating: PG

Release Date: April 11

If you’re looking for something like “The Chosen” to take your kids to, “The King of Kings” will be just what you’re looking for.

Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) is struggling to find common ground with his young son, Walter (Roman Griffin Davis). So, in an effort to connect with him, Charles tells him the story of Jesus Christ, the King of Kings.

With the help of Dickens’ talent of storytelling, Walter — and viewers — are taken beyond the pages and into the very scenes of beloved Bible stories, while also learning powerful lessons along the way.

‘The Amateur’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: April 11

An unassuming man that just works behind a desk might be more dangerous than some people might think — and this thriller will show you why.

Charles Heller (Rami Malek) is a CIA cryptographer. When his wife gets killed by a terrorist group, he asks the agency to train him and allow him to go after the group and avenge his wife, according to IMDb.

After being laughed at and having no one believe he could actually do it, Heller turns to his knowledge of technology and goes after the terrorists himself.

‘Sneaks’

Rating: PG

Release Date: April 18

You’ve seen what the world is like for toys, pets, cars and even bugs. But what about sneakers?

“Sneaks” takes you into the world of sneakers that is sure to give you a whole new perspective of New York City.

After being worn by a young basketball player, a brother-sister pair of sneakers are stolen and then become separated.

In order to find each other again and make it back to their owner, they must rely on other sneakers they meet along the way.

‘The Legend of Ochi’

Rating: PG

Release Date: April 25

Yuri (Helena Zengel) is a young girl that lives on a mythical island called Carpathia. All her life she has been warned of the dangers that lurk in the forests of the island, with the creature — known as the Ochi — being the most dangerous, as Deseret News previously reported.

But her perspective begins to change when she finds an injured baby Ochi which causes her to embark on the dangerous journey to get it back home.

This exciting new tale will take audiences on an adventure full of courage, friendship, and the importance of nature, according to Deseret News.

Exciting re-releases

‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005)

Rating: PG-13

Re-release Date: April 20

Grab your girlfriends, daughters and whoever else to go see some “excellent boiled potatoes” on the big screen, as it has been many years since the “exemplary vegetable” has been in the theater.

Yes that’s right, the 2005 “Pride and Prejudice” is returning to theaters — for a limited time — on April 20 in celebration of its 20th anniversary, as Deseret News previously reported.

With Keira Knightley as the quick witted Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen playing the stubborn — yet charming — Mr. Darcy, this classic film was nominated for four Academy Awards and has been beloved by generations, per Deseret News.

So grab your popcorn and enjoy this re-release, or else your mother might not see you again if you don’t.

‘Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’

Rating: PG-13

Re-release Date: April 25

Peace, freedom, justice and security is coming as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is bringing his new Empire — for a limited time — back to theaters.

“Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” is also celebrating its 20th anniversary by returning to theaters, according to StarWars.com.

Star Wars fans might already have the high ground as they have been counting down the days for this movie to come to theaters since it was announced in February of this year.

But don’t let your fear take control because you can still get in on the lightsaber action when tickets go on sale on April 14, according to a post by Culture Crave on X.