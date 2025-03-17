Matthew Macfadyen (left) and Keira Knightley (right) star in Joe Wright’s "Pride & Prejudice," a Focus Features release. The film will be re-released in theaters for its 20th anniversary this year, starting on April 20.

Jane Austen fans, rejoice — 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice” will be re-released in theaters for its 20th anniversary this year.

According to Focus Features, the film will return to theaters starting on April 20 “for a limited engagement.”

The beloved film, which stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, was directed by Joe Wright.

“Pride & Prejudice” follows the Austen novel of the same name. When Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy first meet, she loathes him. But as their paths continue to cross, they both can’t help but be drawn to each other.

The film also stars Donald Sutherland, Judi Dench, Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan, among others.

Upon its release in 2005, the film made over $122 million globally and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including a best actress nomination for Knightley, according to IMDb.

“Pride & Prejudice” has had a lasting cultural impact — arguably more so than the BBC 1995 six-part miniseries, starring Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy (but that’s still fiercely debated among Austen fans).

Regardless, “Pride & Prejudice” has captivated audiences across generations. There are thousands upon thousands of “Pride & Prejudice” edits on TikTok and Gen Z seems to have a particular affinity for the iconic hand-flex scene.

Macfadyen, who went on to win an Emmy for his role in “Succession,” told Variety in 2024 that getting recognized as Darcy is “probably the most flattering thing that happens to me.”

“It’s a good 20 years later, so I think I can’t be aging that badly,” he continued.

Knightley has also reflected on her role as Elizabeth, revealing that Wright almost didn’t cast her because he thought she was “too pretty,” according to Collider.

Beyond a theatrical re-release, Focus Features will be releasing new “Pride & Prejudice” merchandise.

The studio will also release a vinyl version of the film’s soundtrack, according to Focus Features.