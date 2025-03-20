Dallas Jenkins, creator, producer, writer and director of “The Chosen,” talks to member of the media at the Salvation Army's Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The upcoming fifth season of "The Chosen" will feature "big, epic moments," Jenkins said.

The upcoming fifth season of “The Chosen” depicts some of the most recognized stories from the Bible.

“Even if you have not seen the show before, or even if you’re not a believer, you know some of these stories,” Dallas Jenkins, the creator, writer, director and executive producer of “The Chosen” told the Deseret News.

The highly-anticipated fifth season of the series will feature scenes from Holy Week, Jenkins said. Audiences will see the triumphal entry, the last supper, Jesus turning tables at the temple and the betrayal of Judas.

“In this season, you’re going to see these big, epic moments that we all know and we’ve all heard about — but especially you’re going to get to see the intimacy and the authenticity and the relationships," Jenkins said.

He continued, “It’s easy for us to forget that Jesus was with his closest friends the week that he was going to die. What does that mean for him? What does that look like for him? What does it mean for them when they clearly aren’t understanding what’s going to happen, but they’re still following, even though they don’t understand?

“The moments that you’ve heard about from scripture are there. They’re significant. We do them in a really cool way, but ultimately you’re going to be in the story. And you can see this from a human perspective.”

For those who have not watched the first four seasons of “The Chosen,” Jenkins recommends starting with Season 1, rather than skipping to Season 5.

He acknowledges some potential viewers might find interest in Season 5 “because you’re seeing so many stories that you recognize. For a lot of you, you might be thinking, ‘I’ve heard that story. This might be a season I can watch because I know this story.‘

“This season and these stories are going to mean a lot more, (and) they’re going to be a lot more effective if you actually start with Season 1,” Jenkins said. “I’m hopeful that people are excited to catch up on the first four seasons, and then they can go see Season 5 in theaters.”

The upcoming fifth season of the biblical drama includes stories “that are really impactful from history,” Jenkins said. “Hopefully that’ll interest people in watching the whole story.”

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

“The Chosen” Season 5 will be released theatrically in March and April 2025.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be theatrically released before they launch on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada:

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

Only Part 1 will be released in international theaters, coming to the majority of international theaters on April 10. In Nigeria and Ghana, Part 1 will come to theaters on April 4.

For those who miss any part of the series' theatrical release, the fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.

Tickets for “The Chosen” Season 5 are on sale now.

To purchase tickets for the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Season 5, go to thechosenlastsupper.com or check your local listings.

Watch: Trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 5