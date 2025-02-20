An image from "The Chosen" Season 5. Creator of “The Chosen,” Dallas Jenkins, says he is “more excited to deliver this trailer than any we’ve done.”

The official trailer for “The Chosen: The Last Supper” released on Thursday.

“I think I’m more excited to deliver this trailer than any we’ve done. Which isn’t a coincidence because I feel the same way about Season Five as a whole,” Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen,” wrote in a caption of the clip. “This is our most kick-butt content yet because we cover joy, pain, loyalty, betrayal, excitement, anger, sadness, and fear, sometimes within one episode.”

The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with a conversation between Christ’s apostle Judas and High Priest Joseph ben Caiaphas. It is followed by scenes of Holy Week and Christ’s journey through Jerusalem.

“The takeaway for you from this season: Can you believe and follow even when you don’t understand? Yes, it’s sad and heartbreaking because we’re getting closer to the cross, but we’re also going to get to see some of the most iconic and deeply moving moments from Scripture,” Jenkins wrote.

He continued, “The triumphal entry, the turning of the tables, the betrayal by Judas, and the Last Supper...all set against the biggest backdrop and sets we’ve ever used with a new widescreen format that demands to be seen on the big screen. But of course, we continue our obsession to humanize and authenticate everyone involved.”

“The table is set. I can’t wait for you to see this in theaters.”

Early glimpse of ‘The Chosen’ Season 5

“The Chosen” provided the Deseret News with stills taken during the filming of Season 5. Here is an early glimpse of the fifth season of the series.

A still of The Last Supper from "The Chosen" Season 5. | The Chosen

A still from "The Chosen" Season 5. | 5&2 Studios

A still of a scene from the upcoming Season 5 of "The Chosen." | 5&2 Studios

A still scene from the upcoming Season 5 of "The Chosen." | 5&2 Studios

A still from "The Chosen" Season 5. | 5&2 Studios

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be theatrically released in March and April.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be theatrically released before they launch on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada.

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

Only Part 1 will be released in international theaters, coming to the majority of international theaters on April 10, Jenkins said. In Nigeria and Ghana, Part 1 will come to theaters on April 4.

For those who miss any part the series' theatrical release, the fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.

Tickets for “The Chosen” Season 5 are on sale now.

To purchase tickets for the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Season 5, go to thechosenlastsupper.com or check your local listings.