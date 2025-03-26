Actor Nick Frost poses for photographs upon arrival at the Uk Premiere of the film, 'Fighting with my Family' at a central London cinema, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

The HBO “Harry Potter” series is working to fill its cast — and it might have just found its Hagrid in the British actor-comedian, Nick Frost.

Yesterday, March 25, Deadline reported that Frost was nearing a deal to play the friendly groundskeeper for the upcoming “Harry Potter” series.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, if Frost is cast, he will join John Lithgow, Janet McTeet and Paapa Essiedu who are set to play Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

Playing the half-giant will be no easy feat, as Frost will be stepping into the large shoes that the late Robbie Coltrane — who played Hagrid in all eight of the original films — left behind.

As depicted in the books, Hagrid serves as both the groundskeeper and gamekeeper at Hogwarts and is a close friend of Harry, Ron and Hermione. Additionally, he takes up the role of professor for the Care of Magical Creatures class in the third book.

What else has Nick Frost been in?

The British actor-comedian has been in a variety of films during his career, according to IMDb.

Most recently, Frost lent his voice to the Star Wars series “Skeleton Crew,” where he portrayed the pirate robot, SM 33.

Frost guest-starred in the Disney TV series “Phineas and Ferb” where he voiced Captain Squint. Later, he voiced Thomson in “The Adventures of Tintin.”

Frost can also be seen playing Nion in “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.” And for those who have seen the charming 2006 movie “Penelope,” you’ll recognize Frost as Johnny’s (James McAvoy) poker buddy, Max.

In upcoming news, Frost is set to play Gobber the Belch in the upcoming live-action adaptation of DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon,” according to Deadline.

Who else is being looked at for the ‘Harry Potter’ show?

HBO has been very tight-lipped about casting throughout their pre-production work, saying that they “will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” Deadline reported.

However, that hasn’t stopped Jason Isaacs from saying that Meryl Streep should be the one to play his previous role, Lucius Malfoy, in the new series, stating that “she can do anything,” according to a post by Variety on X.