Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a date night that made headlines this week. The couple was spotted attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers, in Florida.

This isn’t the first time the pair have attended a sporting event together. In October, the musical artist and NFL player were seen together at Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

The dynamic duo also attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament in September.

Related The ubiquitous power of Taylor Swift

Social media was quick to react to the duo being at the hockey game together.

Related Why I drove from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles to listen to a Taylor Swift concert from the parking lot

The official NHL X account posted multiple times about the couple’s attendance of the game, using deep-cut Swiftie references.

The Panthers’ official account even used a Swift lyric reference to remark on the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

But not all hockey fans were thrilled by the amount of times the camera panned to the chatty Swift and Kelce throughout the game, sometimes even during pivotal game-time moments.

Despite some of the backlash, Swift was captured taking selfies with fans, some even wearing her merch at the game.

Swift recently had a big win herself — she bought back control of all her master recordings and now owns her entire music catalogue, music videos, concert films and her entire life’s work.

Shortly after, Kelce gave her a shoutout for the accomplishment on his podcast “New Heights.”

“Shout out to Tay Tay,” Kelce said, per E! News. “Just bought all of her music back so it’s finally hers.”