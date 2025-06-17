This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." A spinoff series of "Yellowstone, "Y: Marshals," is one of four new film productions in Utah.

“Yellowstone” is coming back to Utah — sort of.

A new CBS series called “Y: Marshals,” a spinoff of the popular Western drama that ended last year, is one of four new film productions in Utah that will receive incentives from the state that were approved by the Utah Board of Tourism Development, the Utah Film Commission announced on Friday.

“Y: Marshals” received funding from the Rural Utah Film Incentive program, bringing the production back to Summit County, where “Yellowstone” began. The series filmed its first three seasons primarily in Utah before relocating to Montana, a move that in 2021 sparked a legislative desire to improve Utah’s film incentives.

Although the “Yellowstone” finale aired in December after five seasons, the series gained enough popularity to spark numerous spinoffs and offshoots. “Y: Marshals” is the latest, centering around Kayce Dutton, a character played by Luke Grimes, after he leaves Yellowstone Ranch life to join the U.S. Marshals, according to a summary posted to IMDb.

The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, creator of the original franchise. Grimes is the only actor currently attached to the project, but filming isn’t expected to begin until this fall. Utah’s incentives were a “vital” part in coming back to Utah, said Adam Morra, vice president of planning and finance for Paramount Global.

“Utah is such a draw for film and television because of its diverse landscapes, fantastic crews and amazing, knowledgeable film office,” he added in a statement.

“Keep Coming Back,” an independent film from director and producer Mark Rosman, also received funding from the state program to shoot in Summit and Wasatch counties. A seventh season of the History Channel series “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” received funding from the same program to film in Uintah County, which is home to the ranch known for its paranormal activity.

Meanwhile, the board approved funding for a new Netflix competition show called “Freshman Inventors” through the state’s Utah Community Film Incentive program. The show, to be filmed in Salt Lake County, is expected to highlight inventions designed by Gen Z innovators.

The four productions are projected to generate an economic impact of $57.4 million, while supporting more than 380 new jobs, according to the Utah Film Commission. They also add to the thousands of productions that set up shop in the state over the past century.