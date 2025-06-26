Actor Jonathan Roumie, left, and director Dallas Jenkins attend a special screening of "The Chosen: Last Supper" at the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in New York.

Pope Leo XIV and Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus on “The Chosen,” posed for a selfie outside the Vatican this week.

After three weeks of filming the crucifixion scenes for the sixth season of the popular show in Italy, Roumie visited the Vatican where he was introduced to Pope Leo.

Roumie called the visit a “humbling honor” and claimed the experience testifies to the growing global influence of the biblical drama, per Catholic News Agency.

“The fact we’re here now, sitting at the Vatican … is a testament to, I think, how God wants to continue to further this mission to bring more people to Jesus and to bring Jesus to them,” Roumie said while at the Vatican this week, per Catholic News Agency.

Pope Leo XIV delivers his blessing during the "Happy Priest" conference at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, in Rome, Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

Roumie was joined by fellow “The Chosen” cast members Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), George Xanthis (John the Apostle) and Vanessa Benavente (Mother Mary) as well as the biblical drama’s creator Dallas Jenkins.

While at the Vatican, “The Chosen” cast participated in a press conference, followed by a screening of Season 5, Episode 4. The rest of the fifth season will premiere on streaming in Italy in July.

Jenkins called the experience “a tremendous honor,” per Catholic News Agency.

“Jesus is more than a painting, and the church is more than just a building,” Jenkins continued. “Jesus and the apostles were not just stained-glass windows, but Jesus became man … and these men and women actually lived and actually had a relationship with Jesus … something we can have today.”

Pope Leo was elected by Catholic leaders in May as the successor to Pope Francis. He is the first American to fill the role.

“When (Pope Leo XIV) was elected, I wept, because I never thought I’d see an American pope in my lifetime,” the Catholic actor said, per Catholic News Agency. To get “to communicate to him in our native language this week is just something I never thought I would see in my life.”

Following the meeting, Pope Leo shared a photo of himself and Roumie and wrote, “Every time we perform an act of faith addressed to Jesus, we grow in our connection with Him, and His grace is bestowed immediately,” per Instagram.

Roumie thanked the pope for “taking the time to meet and share with us,” he wrote in a social media post.

“Your words of gratitude to me personally for the weighty and life-changing service the Lord has committed me to in portraying Christ both moved and encouraged me immensely,” Roumie added. “Your sentiments will stay with me forever.”

Jonathan Roumie met Pope Francis twice

This experience was not Roumie’s first with a pontiff — the actor previously met Pope Francis twice. Pope Francis served as head of the Catholic Church from March 2013 to April 2025.

Roumie called meeting Pope Francis “one of the grandest honors a person can receive,” and “something for which I will ever be profoundly grateful,” he said in a post shared on Instagram.

“His humility, his kindness and his gentleness were the marks of his pontificate for me; traits that I endeavor to embody in my own life, especially in my encounters with people,” Roumie said of Pope Francis.

He added, “Pope Francis’ model of Christ’s love toward humanity always felt like a direct invitation to ‘follow him’ along that path, that “narrow road” however challenging it could sometimes be in this existence; always knowing that in the end, it is worth everything.”