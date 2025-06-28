In this undated film publicity image released by Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise is shown in a promotional image for the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day? Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or relaxing under the fireworks, these patriotic films will ignite your American spirit.

From stirring war dramas to feel-good classics, here are the best movies to watch on the Fourth of July for a weekend of appreciating our freedom.

Best movies to watch for the Fourth of July

‘Top Gun’

Maverick (Tom Cruise) is a Navy pilot with something to prove. He flies fast and takes a lot of risks — and some think he takes too many risks. “Top Gun” is more than a movie about war and fast-flying jets. It also features a story of ego, love, loss, coming together as a team and the weight that comes with leaving behind a legacy.

Streaming: Paramount+

Rated: PG-13

‘The American President’

“The American President” follows widowed commander-in-chief Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas). He tries to balance the chaotic schedule of a reelection, politics and a new romance.

But the romance comes with complications. He finds himself having to choose between a happy personal life and his hard-earned public image. Is the American spotlight, power and the dream of making a change worth the sacrifice of small personal joys in life?

Streaming: Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

‘Jaws’

Warning: Don’t watch “Jaws” if you have an upcoming beach trip planned. If you’ve already returned from your summer vacation, this seaside thriller is a great Fourth of July treat for viewers. A great white shark makes a visit to a coastal town and terrorizes swimmers at the beach.

The Fourth of July is approaching, which means more visitors to the town and an urgent need to kill the underwater beast. Three men take it upon themselves to bring the beach town some peace on the holiday weekend. The movie is sure to bring a summertime spirit, along with the thrills that wait in dark, murky waters.

Streaming: Peacock

Rated: PG

‘The Sandlot’

“The Sandlot” is a classic fan-favorite. The movie is full of boyhood mischief, baseball, friendship, suburban summers and the American spirit.

Scotty Smalls moves into a new neighborhood and, in attempt to fit in, joins the neighborhood baseball team, full of misfit, baseball-obsessed boys. Smalls learns the importance of friendship and standing up for yourself as well as others, and lives through a summer that will shape him and his new friends for the rest of their lives.

Streaming: Disney+

Rated: PG

‘Independence Day’

“Independence Day” is the perfect movie to watch to bring in the spirit of the Fourth of July. The film features an alien attack, chaos, scientists teaming up with soldiers in an alliance and a heroic fight.

The nation has to come together to save the world and a new appreciation of freedom fills the air. The movie is nothing short of patriotism mixed with sci-fi excitement, speeches and sacrifice.

Streaming: Hulu

Rated: PG-13

‘Miracle’

“Miracle” is a movie that retells the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey teams victory against the Soviets. Coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) molds his young amateurs into winners with a foundation of grit and belief. He teaches them the importance of uniting as a team and the victories that can come from sacrifice — even for the underdogs.

The team and the fans find hope and reason to believe in bigger and better things once again.

Streaming: Disney+

Rated: PG

‘The Music Man’

“The Music Man” is a film based in a small American town. Harold Hill (Robert Preston) is a swindler who comes to the small town of River City to sell a boy’s band. However, he soon finds himself surrounded by genuine love and sincerity by the people of River City.

He may have arrived with a sly charm, fueled by persuasion and redemption, but the sincere optimism of the town leaves a lasting impact on Hill.

Streaming: Tubi

Rated: G

‘West Side Story’

“West Side Story” is a unique twist on the classic “Romeo and Juliet,” taking place on the streets of 1950s New York. A forbidden love blooms between two rival gangs — the Jets and the Sharks. The gangs are divided by race and deep resentments from the past.

But love can’t compete with hate. Tony and Maria, played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, take a risk and end up paying the price. The film is filled with melodies and the brutal sacrifice of true love. It’s a classic tragedy with a reflection of American division.

Streaming: Disney+

Rated: PG-13

‘42′

“42″ is the story of Jackie Robinson — the baseball player who broke the color barrier in the sport. Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) is placed under great pressure: He is expected to play an incredible game while simultaneously changing the nation’s game.

He is the image of courage and commitment to change that so many are counting on him to make. Every swing counts — every swing gets America one step closer to what it is meant to be.

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

‘Gettysburg’

“Gettysburg” features a turning point in the Civil War. Three days were spent focused on strategy, loss and sacrifice for a greater purpose. This film is less about war and more about duty and the cost of our freedom.

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG

‘National Treasure’

“National Treasure” features a thrilling treasure hunt that is fueled by history and American folklore. Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) races to uncover clues to discover a treasure dating back to the nation’s founding — which most believe is a myth.

The film is full of adventure and puzzles, patriotism, and the stories that shaped America..

Streaming: Disney+

Rated: PG

‘Rocky’

“Rocky” is a film full of American ambition. The movie features the grit and the glory of an underdog. The boxer from Philadelphia earns a chance for the world title. To earn such a victory, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) must refuse to quit and step up to the plate of heart and resistance.

Streaming: AMC+

Rated: PG

‘Lincoln’

“Lincoln” features the final months of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. The movie shows his efforts in passing the 13th Amendment — abolishing slavery.

It is a political film that shows how the president navigated the nation with a steady approach to leadership and morality. “Lincoln” is the perfect film to be reminded of the sacrifices made that define America today.

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the sequel to “Top Gun.” Tom Cruise returns to the jets — but this time as a seasoned pilot skilled to train the upcoming class. Maverick is faced with new challenges and with ghosts from his past.

The film features patriotism, loyalty and action in the sky.

Streaming: Paramount+

Rated: PG-13

‘The Longest Day’

“The Longest Day” features the events that took place during the D-Day invasion. The film shows the perspectives from soldiers, commanders and civilians, capturing the essence of courage and sacrifice that took place on June 6, 1944.

“The Longest Day” is a great film to honor the complexities of war and the price of freedom America had to pay. The fight and the loss of D-Day changed the course of World War II and the outcome of American history.

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: G

‘Red Dawn’

“Red Dawn” features a Soviet invasion in an American town. A group of teenagers escapes and becomes fighters in an attempt to save the people they love.

The teenagers have to band together and learn survival techniques, leaning on their patriotism, bravery and camaraderie. The movie is sure to bring you to the edge of your seat as you watch the youth face the harsh realities of war.

Streaming: Prime Video

Rated: PG-13