Triumphal Entry of The Messiah with disciples is pictured in "The Chosen" Season 5.

The fifth season of “The Chosen” climbed to No. 1 on Prime Video in the United States, just days after the final three episodes of the series launched on the platform.

“Season 5 is officially No. 1 on Prime Video in the U.S., and all because of your support. Thank you,” the official “Chosen” account announced on social media.

The news was broken first by Amazon MGM Studios, which has exclusive streaming rights to the biblical drama. “He’s leading the way,” Amazon MGM Studios shared in a social media post, alongside a photo of Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the show.

“The Chosen: The Last Supper” is the first season of the series to be released exclusively on any streaming platform. Previous seasons were available on several platforms, including Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock.

In February, creator of the series Dallas Jenkins announced a wide-ranging deal between his 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

The partnership with Amazon MGM Studios brings “legitimacy to the show” and “helps people spread the word about it,” Jenkins said while announcing the news via livestream.

Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” center, speaks with the crew after a take on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level,” Jenkins said in a statement at the time, per Variety. “This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with ‘The Chosen’'s loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world.”

The fifth season of “The Chosen” debuted on Prime Video in early June — following a successful theatrical release, with distribution support provided by Amazon MGM Studios.

Over the course of the series’ phased theatrical release, it generated more than $42.4 million in domestic ticket sales, pushing the franchise past $100 million at the box office, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Backing from Amazon MGM Studios “allows us to put gasoline on the fire, spreading the show to the world,” Jenkins previously told the Deseret News.

When does Season 5 come out on ‘The Chosen’ app?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be available to stream for free in “The Chosen” app in September — 90 days after the final three episodes aired on Prime Video in June.

Amazon's Prime Video streaming app is seen on an iPad, March 19, 2018, in Baltimore. | Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

The 90-day window of Prime Video exclusivity is part of the agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

During a June livestream, Jenkins said, “In order for us to be able to give this show (for) free around the world ... Season 5 will only be available (exclusively) on Prime for a period of time.”

“In order to keep it free, like I’ve promised, that requires some sacrifices on our part,” he said, adding, “And because we have made it free, people around the world in literally every country in the world have been able to enjoy this show and be impacted by this show.”

Episodes of Season 5 will release on “The Chosen” app over the course of three weeks, following the same release pattern as the theatrical and Prime Video releases.