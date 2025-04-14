A scene from the upcoming season 5 of The Chosen.

The final installment of “The Chosen: Last Supper” opened in theaters this weekend, generating $5.8 million in ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

“The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 3″ failed to match the success of the previous two installments, which debuted in theaters with $11.8 million (Part 1) and $6.8 million (Part 2).

As a whole, the “Last Supper” trilogy has surpassed $35 million at the box office — largely in part to “Last Supper — Part 1," which has generated over $19 million in ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

The franchise cleared the $100 million mark in combined revenue with a boost from the final installment of “Last Supper” this weekend, as reported by Collider.

At the domestic box office, “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 3″ slipped to sixth-highest performing movie over the weekend. The previous two installments both came in as third-highest performing movies during their respective debuts.

“Part 3″ was outperformed by “The Minecraft Movie” for a second consecutive weekend — and it seems nothing can beat director Jared Hess’ latest project, which is pushing toward $1 billion in ticket sales, per Variety.

Angel Studios’ “The King of Kings,” 20th Century Studios’ “The Amateur,” A24’s “Warfare,” and Universal Picture’s “Drop” all outperformed “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 3″ at the box office this weekend, per Box Office Mojo. But “The Chosen” outdid Disney’s “Snow White” for the second week in a row with both “Part 2″ and “Part 3.”

Following the box office success of “The Chosen: The Last Supper — Part 1," creator Dallas Jenkins thanked fans for continued support of the series.

“If you’re one of the faces we saw in theaters this weekend: thank you. Your support sends a huge message to media and makes it easier for storytellers like us to share impactful stories. It also generates more interest and eyeballs. And more important, I just hope the episodes are impacting you,” Jenkins said in a statement shared with the Deseret News.

In addition to success at the box office, “The Chosen: Last Supper” has maintained near-perfect ratings from audiences through the duration of its phased release. The series boasts a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9.1/10 stars rating on IMDb.

When is ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 available on streaming?

There are no official streaming dates for “The Chosen” Season 5.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters over Easter weekend (April 19-20).

Following the season’s theatrical run, the fifth season will be launched exclusively on Prime Video before it is available to watch for free in “The Chosen” app, as previously reported by the Deseret News.