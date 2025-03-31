A still from a trailer from The Chosen Season 5 Sneak Peek: "Jesus Wants Judas' Heart."

The first installment of “The Chosen: Last Supper” opened in theaters over the weekend, generating more than $11.4 million in ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

At the domestic box office, “The Chosen” was the third-highest performing movie over the weekend. “The Chosen: Last Supper” was narrowly outperformed by “A Working Man,” which grossed $15.2 million, and “Snow White,” which made $14.2 million, per Box Office Mojo.

The biblical drama topped A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” and Universal Pictures’ “The Woman in the Yard,” which both made theatrical debuts this weekend as well.

“The Chosen” franchise has grossed over $80 million at the box office so far, per Collider. If the next two installments of “The Chosen: Last Supper” keep the pace, the franchise is set to clear the $100 million mark in ticket sales.

Part 1 of “The Chosen: Last Supper” is the most successful box office debut the franchise has had yet. Previous installments from the franchise opened with notably lower ticket sales.

Below are debut ticket sales for previous “Chosen” theatrical releases, per Box Office Mojo.

“In terms of our production and how we tackled these stories, I think it’s our best season yet,” Jenkins told the Deseret News at the world premiere of “The Chosen” Season 5.

“I don’t think I’ve been as excited to release a season as I am Season 5 because it’s very much ‘The Chosen,’ but it’s bigger, more intense, than any season we’ve ever done and we’ve got huge biblical moments people are looking forward to,” Jenkins said.

So far, “The Chosen: Last Supper” has been well-received by audiences. The release boasts a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9.1/10 star rating on IMDb.

When does ‘The Chosen: Last Supper’ Part 2 release?

“The Chosen” Season 5 will be theatrically released in March and April 2025. Part 2 of “The Chosen: Last Supper” will be released in theaters on Friday, April 4.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada:

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.