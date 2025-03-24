The cast of The Chosen pose for photos during the season 5 Red Carpet and Premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Red Oak, Texas.

Dallas Jenkins, the creator of “The Chosen,” can’t choose a favorite season of the series — that would be like picking a “favorite child.” But he does confess the upcoming fifth season of “The Chosen” stands out in a number of ways.

“In terms of our production and how we tackled these stories, I think it’s our best season yet,” Jenkins told the Deseret News at the world premiere of “The Chosen” Season 5 on Thursday.

Members of “The Chosen” cast and crew gathered in Red Oak, TX on Thursday for the world premiere of “The Chosen” Season 5.

During the premiere, cast and crew spoke with the Deseret News on what they are most excited for audiences to see in the upcoming season.

‘The Chosen’ Season 5 will depict Holy Week

The fifth season of “The Chosen” covers Holy Week. Audiences will see the triumphal entry, the last supper, Jesus turning tables at the temple and the betrayal of Judas, amongst other scenes, Jenkins previously told the Deseret News.

“I don’t think I’ve been as excited to release a season as I am Season 5 because it’s very much ‘The Chosen,’ but it’s bigger, more intense, than any season we’ve ever done and we’ve got huge biblical moments people are looking forward to,” Jenkins said.

He continued, “I cannot wait to show people how we did it, because we were faithful to the scriptural story but also to infusing it with our usual relational dynamics and emotional dynamics. So this is really exciting.”

Several members of “The Chosen” cast pointed to the last supper scene as a favorite moment from the series' fifth season.

George H. Xanthis, who plays John, predicts that “there is going to be a hush in the audience” when fans watch the last supper sequence.

“It’s something you’ve never seen before,” Abe Bueno-Jallad, who plays Big James, said.

1 of 4 Shahar Isaac waves to fans during The Chosen Season 5 Red Carpet and Premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Red Oak, Texas. | Brandon Wade, 5&2 Studios via Associated Press 2 of 4 Elizabeth Tabish poses for photos during The Chosen Season 5 Red Carpet and Premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Red Oak, Texas. | Brandon Wade, 5&2 Studios via Associated Press 3 of 4 Paras Patel poses for photos during The Chosen Season 5 Red Carpet and Premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Red Oak, Texas. | Brandon Wade, 5&2 Studios via Associated Press 4 of 4 Jonathan Roumie poses for photos during The Chosen Season 5 Red Carpet and Premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Red Oak, Texas. | Brandon Wade, 5&2 Studios via Associated Press

“I’m excited for (audiences) to see how, yet again, we have taken an angle, an approach, a perspective that’s going to illuminate their favorite book, the greatest book ever written,” Bueno-Jallad told fans at the premiere.

Noah James, who stars as Andrew, said filming the last supper, “was super special.”

He added, “We knew that Da Vinci’s last supper was so famous for a reason and we hope that our version can bring something to the story that hasn’t been brought before.”

‘The Chosen’ cast and crew praise Season 5’s music, script and more

While speaking with a group of fans at the premiere, James said he is also excited for audiences to see the fifth season’s opening scene.

“I feel like it’s going to be really incredible,” James said. “Truly, it was momentous for us, so I hope it is for all of you as well.”

Dan Haseltine, one of the composers for “The Chosen,” who is known for his work as a member of Christian rock band, “Jars of Clay,” said the music in the series has been “very minimalist up until this point.”

He continued, “I think we did some pretty bold things in several places, and so I am excited to see what the reaction is from the fans of the show to the whole season, including the musical composition.”

Richard Fancy, who stars as the High Priest Joseph ben Caiaphas, praised the “fabulous” script provided in Season 5 as the series intensifies.

“There really is a level of intensity, that is new to the show,” Fancy said. “It’s always been there, but Season 5 ratchets it up ... it’s just, the tension level gets higher and higher.”

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

“The Chosen” Season 5 will be theatrically released in March and April 2025.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada:

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.

Tickets for “The Chosen” Season 5 are on sale now.

To purchase tickets for the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Season 5, go to thechosenlastsupper.com or check your local listings.

Watch: Trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 5