Still of The Last Supper from "The Chosen" Season 5.

The second installment of “The Chosen: Last Supper” opened in theaters this weekend, raking in more than $6.7 million at the box office, per Box Office Mojo.

“The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 2″ failed to match the success of “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1," which opened in theaters last weekend with more than $11.8 million in ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

At the domestic box office, “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 2″ was the third-highest performing movie over the weekend. “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 2″ was narrowly topped by “A Working Man,” which earned just over $7.2 million in ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

But “A Minecraft Movie” dominated the box office all weekend, taking home $157 million at the box office during its debut — and setting a record for biggest video game movie opening ever, per USA Today.

Still, the biblical drama outperformed Disney’s “Snow White,” Universal Picture’s “The Woman in the Yard” and A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” over the weekend.

Earnings from the second installment of the fifth season inch the franchise closer to clearing the $100 million mark in ticket sales. The franchise has now generated around $95 million at the box office, according to Collider.

Below are debut ticket sales for previous “Chosen” theatrical releases, per Box Office Mojo.

Following the box office success of “The Chosen: The Last Supper — Part 1," creator Dallas Jenkins thanked fans for continued support of the series.

“If you’re one of the faces we saw in theaters this weekend: thank you. Your support sends a huge message to media and makes it easier for storytellers like us to share impactful stories. It also generates more interest and eyeballs. And more important, I just hope the episodes are impacting you,” Jenkins said in a statement shared with the Deseret News.

So far, “The Chosen: Last Supper” has been well received by audiences. The series has maintained a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and boasts a 9.1/10 stars rating on IMDb.

When does part 3 come out?

Part 3 of “The Chosen: Last Supper” will be released in theaters on Friday, April 11. The third and final installment of “The Chosen: Last Supper” will feature episodes six through eight.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.