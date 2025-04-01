“The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins attends the Season 5 premiere red carpet event of "The Chosen" at the B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 in Red Oak, Texas, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

“The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins said his “heart is full” following a successful opening weekend at the box office for “The Chosen: Last Supper Part 1.”

“Going into this weekend, I tried to practice my usual ‘No expectations, no projections, we’ll see what God (and the fans) do.’ I really care most about eyeballs and impact. But I always can’t help having a hope of what might happen,” Jenkins said in a statement shared with the Deseret News.

The first installment of “The Chosen: Last Supper” grossed more than $11.7 million in ticket sales over the weekend, per Box Office Mojo. It is the most successful theatrical debut “The Chosen” franchise has had yet.

“The Chosen: Last Supper Part 1″ released in more than 2,300 theaters across the United States and Canada, Jenkins said. The release was forecasted to gross under $10 million, he noted.

“I was going to be really happy with $10m (we did $7.4m last year),” Jenkins said. " We’re still tallying the final numbers—our interns have been pretty busy—but we estimate that around a million of you were in theaters showing your support, leading to around $11.7m in box office."

“If you’re one of the faces we saw in theaters this weekend: thank you. Your support sends a huge message to media and makes it easier for storytellers like us to share impactful stories,” Jenkins continued. “It also generates more interest and eyeballs. And more important, I just hope the episodes are impacting you.”

Parts 2 and 3 of “The Chosen: Last Supper” release in theaters over the coming weekends. During Part 2, “the emotional firehose turns on,” Jenkins warned.

“The Chosen” franchise has grossed over $80 million at the box office so far, per Collider. If the next two installments of “The Chosen: Last Supper” keep the pace, the franchise is set to clear the $100 million mark in ticket sales.

So far, “The Chosen: Last Supper” has been well-received by audiences. The release boasts a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9.1/10 star rating on IMDb.

“I can’t wait to hear more of your reactions,” Jenkins concluded. “We’ll see you soon!”

When does ‘The Chosen: Last Supper’ Part 2 come out?

“The Chosen” Season 5 will be theatrically released in March and April 2025. Part 2 of “The Chosen: Last Supper” will be released in theaters on Friday, April 4.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada:

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.