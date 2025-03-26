Dallas Jenkins responded to one of the “most common concerns/complaints” he hears about “The Chosen.”

Jenkins, the creator, writer, director and producer behind the biblical drama, said he frequently hears concerns from “The Chosen” viewers over the biblical accuracy of the series. Typically, he “ignores” online discourse about the series, Jenkins said in a recent YouTube clip.

“I don’t honestly really care what other people think — good or bad,” Jenkins said, noting there are plenty of “wonderful” clips online praising the show as well.

He added, “I really am more focused on what God thinks.”

Jenkins said he hopes “The Chosen” will encourage viewers to “engage with the Bible after watching the show.”

“If people got all of their scriptural beliefs or understanding from our shows, that would be an issue,” Jenkins said, adding, “It would also be bad to replace the Bible with ‘The Chosen.‘”

But Bible study is not decreasing among “Chosen” audiences. According to Jenkins, the series is encouraging viewers to review content from the series in scripture.

After introducing Nathaniel in “The Chosen” in Season 2, YouVersion — a Bible app that is home to the largest digital library of Christian content — noticed “an inordinate amount of searches for Nathaniel.”

The engineers at YouVersion assumed the flood of Nathaniel searches was a glitch because interest in the disciple had never been so high, Jenkins explained. One of the engineers realized the increased volume in Nathaniel searches followed his introduction to “The Chosen.”

Jenkins “immediately started weeping” when this story was shared with him.

“That is a perfect picture of exactly what we are hoping for ... to put a spotlight on and point people towards scripture,” Jenkins said.

He continued, “Now, there may be other concerns that people have, and that’s fine. And I’m really not going to ever get in the way in or in between you and whatever pastor or mentor that you have about this show. That’s between you and God and you and them.

“The good news is we can rejoice together because more people are reading their Bibles than ever because of this show.”

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

“The Chosen” Season 5 will be theatrically released in March and April 2025.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada:

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.