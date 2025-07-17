“Walt Disney – A Magical Life” debuts at the Main Street Opera House in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on July 17, 2025. The attraction features a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, made possible through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.

Disneyland California is rewinding the clock for guests.

For decades, Disney Parks have expertly brought characters to life with unforgettable attractions, from the adventures of “Pirates of the Caribbean” to the charming characters of “It’s a Small World.”

Disney imagineers reveal the latest animatronic: Walt himself

A new release from Disney Experiences has unveiled an exciting new addition: “Walt Disney — A Magical Life.” The latest attraction is scheduled to debut July 17, promising to bring Walt Disney’s own story to life in a brand new way.

Disney highlights guests will “experience a cinematic journey (approximately 15 minutes) through the film, ‘One Man’s Dream,’ culminating in a visit with Walt in his office,” where the animatronic will be revealed and stories and “words of wisdom will be shared by Walt using historical recordings”

“The 70th anniversary of Disneyland gave us a great opportunity to debut this attraction and remind guests of Walt Disney and his incredible journey,” said Tom Fitzgerald, senior creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

“Creating this figure is an enormous responsibility and one that the team has taken very seriously, likely as seriously as Walt Disney did in creating the audio-animatronics figure of Abraham Lincoln so many decades ago. We hope to honor Walt through the art form that he pioneered, and that ‘Walt Disney — A Magical Life’ will be a permanent tribute here at Disneyland … the only Disney park Walt ever walked in.”

Cool, creepy or both? The internet reacts

As photos and videos of the animatronic have been released ahead of its debut, fans have taken to social media with a mix of emotions. Some express awe at the details and expressive features of the new animatronic.

Others, however, remain skeptical, describing the figure as less lifelike than previous creations.

For a few, the resemblance is unsettling.