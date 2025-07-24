Wrestler Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. Hogan died at age 71.

Hulk Hogan, the face of professional wrestling as it soared in popularity in the ‘80s and ‘90s and later a prominent figure in pop culture, has died at age 71.

According to the Associated Press, the death was confirmed by Florida police and World Wrestling Entertainment. The cause was cardiac arrest.

Hulk Hogan’s impact on wrestling

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, elevated professional wrestling from a regional phenomenon to a national presence while competing in the World Wrestling Federation (later WWE). Hogan was wrestling’s headline act, known as much for his passionate interviews as his performance in the ring. He implored his fans, which he named “Hulkamaniacs” and “Little Hulksters,” to train, say their prayers, eat their vitamins and be “real Americans.”

Perhaps the apex was his 1987 championship grudge match against former friend Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan in front of 93,000 spectators. Hogan famously lifted and body slammed his 7-foot-4, 520-pound opponent.

Two years later, he defeated Randy “Macho Man” Savage for the heavyweight title in Wrestlemania V. Savage died in 2011 from a heart attack while driving.

In 1994, after leaving WWF the previous year for TV and movie opportunities, Hogan joined World Championship Wrestling, the Ted Turner-backed rival to WWF. It was there that the longtime hero and fan favorite “turned heel,” taking on the villainous persona of Hollywood Hogan.

He returned to the WWF when founder Vince McMahon acquired the WCW in 2001.

Hulk Hogan and politics

In 2024, Hogan addressed the Republican National Convention and endorsed now-President Trump.

“At the end of the day, with our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we’re going to bring America back together, one real American at a time, brother,” Hogan said during his speech, pointing at Trump.

Trump reacted to Hogan’s death Thursday via Truth Social, saying:

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Hulk Hogan in pop culture

Hogan appeared in Rocky III as the character Thunderlips. In 1993, after leaving WWF, he starred in the films “Mr. Nanny” and “Thunder in Paradise.” His TV credits include “Baywatch,” “Suddenly Susan,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “The Goldbergs.”

In 2005, he launched the first of four seasons of his reality TV show “Hogan Knows Best,” featuring his family — then-wife Linda (divorced in 2009), daughter Brooke and son Nick.

In 2016, Hogan was awarded $115 million from a lawsuit against Gawker Media over its posting of a sex tape involving Hogan.

Hogan was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010-2021. He married Sky Daily in 2023.

Hulk Hogan religion

In 2024, Hogan was baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, and later talked about how recommitting to Jesus Christ changed his life, according to an article in the Deseret News.

“Once I was baptized, I felt all new. It really was a major pivot,” he told “The 700 Club."