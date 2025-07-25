This image released by Disney shows H.E.R.B.I.E, left, and The Thing, portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, in a scene from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Marvel’s first family is officially stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” opens in theaters Friday, and it’s already made a splash at the box office, earning $24.4 million in previews for the biggest preview opening of the year so far, according to Variety.

But is the new movie worth watching? And what is “Fantastic Four” about? Here’s what you need to know about Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

What is ‘Fantastic Four’ about?

The new film features Marvel’s “first family” of superheroes — Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

“In ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ the family of superheroes will have to learn how to balance their new roles as heroes and their family bond as they face their biggest threat yet — the world-eating space god, Galactus,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

“Fantastic Four” has a “distinct retro-futuristic aesthetic and family-focused themes,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

What are critics saying about ‘Fantastic Four’?

With a “certified fresh” critics score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, reactions to “Fantastic Four” seem largely positive — even if they sometimes come with qualifications.

The New York Times called it “Marvel’s most earnest attempt at something daring in years, bumpy as it may be,” while the Chicago Tribune wrote, “It’s not great superhero cinema but good is good enough for The Fantastic Four.”

Here’s a sample of what other critics are saying about “Fantastic Four,” both the good and the bad.

“‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is a grown-up glow-up for the superhero genre.” — Los Angeles Times, Amy Nicholson

“How much you enjoy (’Fantastic Four’) ... may depend on how much you might like spending a couple of hours in a theme park, which this pleasant-enough Disney film resembles.” — BBC, Caryn James

“The Fantastic Four finally get a worthy big-screen adaption in a spiffy ’60s-era romp, bathed in retrofuturism and bygone American optimism.” — The Associated Press, Jake Coyle

“‘First Steps’ marks a slight improvement from the preceding trilogy of terror. But Marvel still can’t nail what should be one of its premiere attractions.” — New York Post, Johnny Oleksinski

“‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ ... falls victim to the genre’s pitfalls but gets a boost from highly accessible world building and magnetic characters. Another point in its favor: It’s the most welcoming Marvel movie in ages, with no previous history or homework required.” — USA Today, Brian Truitt

“Yes, we finally have a Four deserving of the blockbuster-spectacle treatment. No, this semi-induction of the team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not fully shaken the curse that’s dogged them when it comes to the moving pictures.” — Rolling Stone, David Fear

Is ‘Fantastic Four’ OK for kids?

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is rated PG-13 for action/violence and some language, with IMDb noting that it includes “mild” violence, gore and profanity, and “moderate” frightening and intense scenes.

CommenSense Media recommended the film for ages 11 and up, and Parents.com recommended it for ages 14 and up due to violence, innuendo and mature language.

Watch the trailer for ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’