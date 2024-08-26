U.S. Army soldiers of the Arizona National Guard guide tourists trapped by flash flooding into a UH-60 Blackhawk, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, on the Havasupai Reservation in Supai, Ariz.

Western states have seen several water-related tragedies in recent weeks, including three Utah hikers who lost their lives in California on Friday.

Some of the deaths were related to the late summer monsoons and the flash flooding that follows.

Grand Canyon flash flood

Heavy rain hit the Colorado River valley last Wednesday initiating a flash flood that took the life of one hiker and left several others stranded on Thursday. The National Park Service said the body of Chenoa Nickerson was recovered following the flash flood. It was reported that Nickerson was swept into the water and was found by a commercial river trip three days after she went missing.

“The resulting runoff moves rapidly through the narrow canyons and steep terrain found throughout the region. In many areas, even small storms can turn normally dry streambeds into raging torrents of water in a matter of minutes,” per KTNV Las Vegas.

Sierra Nevada whirlpool

In the Sierra Nevada Mountain range three Utahns drowned after being caught in a whirlpool while rappelling near Tulare County, California, last Friday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Fire Department. David Bell, Jeannine Skinner and Peter On were participating in a canyoneering adventure exploring the Seven Teacups area, KSL reported. According to a Facebook post written by Bell’s sister, Cyndi Miller, the three were the last of the group to rappel when Skinner was caught in a whirlpool, leading On then Bell to attempt a rescue. All three drowned.

This photo provided by Chance and Carly Johnson shows the top of Mooney Falls at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Chance and Carly Johnson via Associated Press

Quail Creek State Park paddle-boarding accident

Another incident took place on Friday, when authorities reported a man in his 40s died after a paddle-boarding accident at Quail Creek State Park in Hurricane. According to KSL News Radio, Utah State Parks said the man was paddle-boarding with two others when heavy winds picked up causing them to fall into the reservoir. Two of the individuals resurfaced quickly, while the man remained underwater for less than a minute. Emergency responders came to aid along with a member of the public and a Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation ranger. They began CPR on the boat ramp and Life Flight was on their way. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have yet to determine if his death was due to drowning or a medical incident, and the case remains under investigation.

One dead, one missing in Flaming Gorge

Over the weekend a drowning incident occurred at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County. The Daggett County Sheriff confirmed a 60-year-old women died and her 44-year-old daughter is still missing. According to the sheriff’s office a 911 call was placed regarding a possible drowning at Swim Beach on Saturday. The call initiated emergency services including Flaming Gorge Ambulance, Green River Fire Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, AirMed and Life Flight. Upon arriving at the scene deputies found an adult male performing CPR on the 60-year-old woman and another female witness who was the adult daughter of the 60-year-old. They advised authorities that another 44 year-old female was still missing.

The 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead and the 44-year-old woman was still missing. Search teams returned Sunday morning to continue looking for the missing woman.

Water safety

According the the American Red Cross, “It only takes a moment. A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen. Death and injury from drownings happen every day in home pools and hot tubs, at the beach or in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams, bathtubs, and even buckets.”

Here is a few key points the American Red Cross highlights to keep you and loved ones safe from the dangers of water:

“Know your limitations, including physical fitness, medical conditions.

Never swim alone; swim with lifeguards and/or water watchers present.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket appropriate for your weight and size and the water activity. Always wear a life jacket while boating, regardless of swimming skill.

Swim sober.

Understand the dangers of hyperventilation and hypoxic blackout. Know how to call for help.

Understand and adjust for the unique risks of the water environment you are in, such as:

River currents.

Ocean rip currents.

Water temperature.

Shallow or unclear water.”

To read more about water safety check out the American Red Cross website.