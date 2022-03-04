How could a particular man in a particular place and time alter the course of heaven and earth?
From difficult childhood to beloved pastor, the Rev. Francis Chan translates Christian insights for a broad audience outside the confines of faith boundaries.
We can do better in holding to both truth and love without neglecting one or the other.
In this nation’s past, religious people worked to eradicate racial injustice. They must do so once again.
Without religion, one would fail to explain how Brigham Young had the audacity to lead an impoverished band of pioneers into a virtually unknown wasteland out in the American great basin.
I still recognize, of course, that many of my religious beliefs defy a ready explanation, but I now also appreciate how scientists are similarly unable to explain many of their own findings.
The hard-to-define dispute is (mostly) about what posture the religious right—and the conservative movement generally—should take toward the current liberal democratic order, which some view as hostile to traditional religious values.
There are research-based reasons to believe that media narratives regarding LGBTQ teen suicide in Utah are sometimes oversimplified, inaccurate and potentially harmful.
Today we have been reminded by events in New Zealand that we are one. This is a good day to celebrate our diversity and our unity. A good day to resolve anew to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Surely uniting around hate can’t be good for our national health. More to the point, what is it doing to our spiritual health?
It doesn’t require Nick Carraway’s observational gifts to see that the contemporary Latter-day Saint intelligentsia faces its own kind of anxiety.
The interfaith bus tour offers a glimpse into the Tibetan Community Center and Calvary Baptist Church
The Tibetan Community Center and Calvary Baptist Church opened their doors Feb. 19 and gave attendees of the interfaith bus tour a glimpse into their rich communities that have blossomed.
If we already know it all, what need do we really have to follow Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s counsel to expand one’s horizons through an ecumenical life?
What a belief in theosis means is that Latter-day Saints should largely agree on the significant place that human potential must command in public policy debates
Firm faith must never become a license for unchristian attitudes adopted in faith’s defense. As to the Bee, perhaps a bit less sting and a bit more honey is in order.
The Book of Mormon is a remarkable addition to Christian scripture, and the process by which the book came to be is worth revisiting during this season.
A central cause of faith crisis in any age arises when we apprehend a gap between the real and the ideal. A new book aimed at the rising generation helps bridge that chasm.
In the face of such revulsive, violent hate crimes, let us denounce these evil acts, mourn with those who mourn and reaffirm solidarity with those who have been targeted.
When many who are averse to adultery support philandering politicians, it’s worth exploring what role traditional moral principles play in modern American life.
As many believe, would the world be better if, as John Lennon imagines, “there were no religion, too?”
Guest opinion: Latter-day Saint online missionaries can teach us how to respond to David Cross and incivility
Even as we live in an internet era in which responding to offense with offense is common, there are reasons to embrace a better way.
A historic announcement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints evokes a scene from a much earlier time in the grand sweep of Christian history.
Research and experience suggest that ending these interviews would hinder the spiritual development of LDS youths.
This Fourth of July I am especially conscious of our national flaws and especially grateful for our glorious, beautiful ideals.
A call for compassionate immigration policy is one that’s rooted in the church’s unique history, its scriptural canon and is well aligned with a growing body of economic research.
We commend Ellen for discussing teen suicide. However, attributing increases in suicide deaths in Utah to the LDS Church is not based in research.
What if every man and woman were actually the image of God in our midst, equal in humanity, in dignity and in worth? How should we then live?
I’ve wondered whether the Mormon pioneers could have envisioned such re-enactments becoming a central part of the Mormon youth experience.
We believe that God invited Adam and Eve to take good care of their garden home. To my knowledge, this divine injunction has never been rescinded.
This faith is not blind or devoid of reason — rather, it is a faith that encourages rationality to grow in tandem.
What does it look like for a religious individual to balance public engagement and private devotion — to reinspire society abroad without neglecting it at home? Elder Keetch, it turns out, answered his own question.
Latter-day Saints often spend a great deal of time explaining what precisely they believe, but somewhat less time exploring how what they believe shapes their engagement with the world.
Spirituality draws us out of ourselves and moves us to do difficult things. Religious people believe it brings us closer to God.
Of all the lessons we might take from Tom Christofferson’s book, perhaps the one that would mean the most to Tom is how to love our LGBT family, friends and neighbors.
And a fitting gift for the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints might be broader acknowledgment within the Christian world of his theological contributions.
Truly, the graceful gift is a giving that profoundly moves us to give in return.
If I’m willing to both listen and mourn, then I may be able to recognize, and even help embody, the very specific shape that Christ, at that very moment, aims to take in response.
We should not force others to salute our flags — whether the flag in question is the Stars and Stripes or the rainbow symbol of gay pride.
The connection between Mormons and dance goes back well before reality TV, and it touches on fundamental theological claims and aesthetic frameworks.
During his 24 years as a beloved LDS general authority and official church historian, Elder Marlin K. Jensen presided over a historic shift toward greater openness in the LDS Church’s approach to its history.
Perhaps Joseph Smith’s long lost teachings on religious freedom can give us pause. Hopefully, extending the hand of friendship and love to all people, especially the most vulnerable, can be our overriding principle both personally and politically.
Radiant Mormonism is elevating. It improves the world. It operates on the principle of goodwill. Underlying it is the desire to work for the good of mankind.
Has Mormonism unconsciously inherited ideas from western Christianity, particularly from Protestantism, that have kept us from fully realizing and embracing some essential truths of the restored gospel?
We each must answer the call to rescue others who are stranded. And, if we ourselves our stranded, we must keep our hope and faith that heaven’s help is on the way.
Mormonism, for Thomas Carlyle, is both the heroic freedom bestowed by Luther in harmony with the papal authority with which that freedom contended.
Halloween, then, may serve this useful purpose. It may remind us to be skeptical of our skepticism regarding anything seemingly supernatural.