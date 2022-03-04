Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Faith
The everlasting Noel
How could a particular man in a particular place and time alter the course of heaven and earth?
By Terryl Givens
Dec 24, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The Rev. Francis Chan’s words have uplifted evangelical audiences for years.
Q&A
Rev. Chan on the importance of turning off your cellphone to find God
From difficult childhood to beloved pastor, the Rev. Francis Chan translates Christian insights for a broad audience outside the confines of faith boundaries.
By Jacob Hess
Dec 4, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Balancing the tensions of our Latter-day Saint and LGBTQ conversations
We can do better in holding to both truth and love without neglecting one or the other.
By Ty Mansfield
Oct 21, 2021 3:59 p.m. MDT
White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Opinion
Guest opinion: Our moral conscience must repudiate white supremacy
In this nation’s past, religious people worked to eradicate racial injustice. They must do so once again.
By Deseret News
Aug 12, 2019 10:15 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: What inspired the Latter-day Saint pioneers?
Without religion, one would fail to explain how Brigham Young had the audacity to lead an impoverished band of pioneers into a virtually unknown wasteland out in the American great basin.
By Deseret News
July 23, 2019 1:30 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Does science destroy religion and scripture?
I still recognize, of course, that many of my religious beliefs defy a ready explanation, but I now also appreciate how scientists are similarly unable to explain many of their own findings.
By Daryl Austin
June 30, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Our citizenry must match raw autonomy with morality, and liberty with responsibility. In this sense, government can play a part.
Opinion
Hal Boyd: A Latter-day Saint examines the conservative civil war
The hard-to-define dispute is (mostly) about what posture the religious right—and the conservative movement generally—should take toward the current liberal democratic order, which some view as hostile to traditional religious values.
By Deseret News
June 19, 2019 10:05 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: The church and LGBT youth suicide: Inaccurate claims may do more harm than good
There are research-based reasons to believe that media narratives regarding LGBTQ teen suicide in Utah are sometimes oversimplified, inaccurate and potentially harmful.
By Deseret News
May 7, 2019 8 p.m. MDT
Zaid Mustafa, left, son and brother of victims from last week's mosque shootings is welcomed to Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 22. People across New Zealand are observing the Muslim call to prayer as the nation r
Opinion
John S. Tanner: After the New Zealand tragedy, we are one
Today we have been reminded by events in New Zealand that we are one. This is a good day to celebrate our diversity and our unity. A good day to resolve anew to love our neighbors as ourselves.
By Deseret News
March 31, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
President Donald Trump prays at the start of a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Washington.
Opinion
Christian Sagers: Should I be praying for President Trump?
Surely uniting around hate can’t be good for our national health. More to the point, what is it doing to our spiritual health?
By Christian Sagers
March 29, 2019 10:38 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Hal Boyd: A healthy anxiety for Latter-day Saint scholars
It doesn’t require Nick Carraway’s observational gifts to see that the contemporary Latter-day Saint intelligentsia faces its own kind of anxiety.
By Hal Boyd
Feb 24, 2019 3:36 p.m. MST
Tenzin Phunrab, president of the Utah Tibetan Association, right, talks with Melissa Lichtenstein in the prayer room as the Interfaith Bus Tour visits the Tibetan Community Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. As part of Interfaith Month, p
Faith
The interfaith bus tour offers a glimpse into the Tibetan Community Center and Calvary Baptist Church
The Tibetan Community Center and Calvary Baptist Church opened their doors Feb. 19 and gave attendees of the interfaith bus tour a glimpse into their rich communities that have blossomed.
By Hannah LaFond
Feb 22, 2019 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: An unsettling Sunday School lesson on truth’s humble demands
If we already know it all, what need do we really have to follow Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s counsel to expand one’s horizons through an ecumenical life?
By Deseret News
Feb 8, 2019 10:30 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Latter-day Saints and the politics of human potential
What a belief in theosis means is that Latter-day Saints should largely agree on the significant place that human potential must command in public policy debates
By Deseret News
Jan 31, 2019 11:18 a.m. MST
In this Thursday Dec. 22, 2011 file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney, visits St. Paul's Lutheran Church while campaigning in Berlin, N.H.
Opinion
Hal Boyd: The Babylon Bee’s ‘unchristian’ swipe at Joseph Smith, Mitt Romney
Firm faith must never become a license for unchristian attitudes adopted in faith’s defense. As to the Bee, perhaps a bit less sting and a bit more honey is in order.
By Deseret News
Jan 7, 2019 11:51 a.m. MST
Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery translating gold plates; painted by Earl Jones and owned by Museum of Church History and Art.
Opinion
Guest opinion: Charles Dickens, Joseph Smith and the miracle of the Book of Mormon
The Book of Mormon is a remarkable addition to Christian scripture, and the process by which the book came to be is worth revisiting during this season.
By Deseret News
Dec 23, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Opinion
Hal Boyd: Latter-day Saints are not blind
A central cause of faith crisis in any age arises when we apprehend a gap between the real and the ideal. A new book aimed at the rising generation helps bridge that chasm.
By Hal Boyd
Nov 26, 2018 11:47 a.m. MST
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, hugs Rabbi Cheryl Klein, left, of Dor Hadash Congregation and Rabbi Jonathan Perlman during a community gathering held in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28.
Opinion
John S. Tanner: Today we are all Jews, African-Americans and Democrats
In the face of such revulsive, violent hate crimes, let us denounce these evil acts, mourn with those who mourn and reaffirm solidarity with those who have been targeted.
By Deseret News
Oct 29, 2018 11:06 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Sexual morality in Donald Trump’s America
When many who are averse to adultery support philandering politicians, it’s worth exploring what role traditional moral principles play in modern American life.
By Deseret News
Oct 12, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson enjoys an individual moment with a woman who attended the Sept. 1, 2018, member devotional in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Opinion
Guest opinion: Religion still matters; here are some reasons for flocking to the faith
As many believe, would the world be better if, as John Lennon imagines, “there were no religion, too?”
By Deseret News
Sept 13, 2018 10:31 a.m. MDT
Missionaries work online at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Opinion
Guest opinion: Latter-day Saint online missionaries can teach us how to respond to David Cross and incivility
Even as we live in an internet era in which responding to offense with offense is common, there are reasons to embrace a better way.
By Deseret News
Aug 21, 2018 10:25 a.m. MDT
Passengers of the Mayflower signing the "Mayflower Compact." Back then they were called “Brownist.” They saw themselves as the Church of Christ. We know them today as the Pilgrims.
Opinion
Guest opinion: The Church of Jesus Christ is ‘post-Mormon’
A historic announcement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints evokes a scene from a much earlier time in the grand sweep of Christian history.
By Deseret News
Aug 16, 2018 6:35 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Why we need LDS bishop-youth interviews
Research and experience suggest that ending these interviews would hinder the spiritual development of LDS youths.
By Deseret News
Aug 2, 2018 10:31 a.m. MDT
Opinion
John S. Tanner: ‘God mend thine every flaw’
This Fourth of July I am especially conscious of our national flaws and especially grateful for our glorious, beautiful ideals.
By Deseret News
July 4, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parents from their children on the U.S.-
Opinion
Op-ed: LDS moral commitments on immigration are grounded in history and scripture
A call for compassionate immigration policy is one that’s rooted in the church’s unique history, its scriptural canon and is well aligned with a growing body of economic research.
By Deseret News
June 19, 2018 10:34 a.m. MDT
In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank.
Opinion
Responding to Ellen on Latter-day Saints and teen suicide
We commend Ellen for discussing teen suicide. However, attributing increases in suicide deaths in Utah to the LDS Church is not based in research.
By Deseret News
June 14, 2018 2:06 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Faith requires us to be outraged at every violation of human dignity
What if every man and woman were actually the image of God in our midst, equal in humanity, in dignity and in worth? How should we then live?
By Michael Gerson
May 10, 2018 5:29 p.m. MDT
Members of the Apex North Carolina Stake pioneer trek at Camp Reeves in Carthage, N.C.
Opinion
Op-ed: Ever wondered where the Mormon youth trek phenomenon came from?
I’ve wondered whether the Mormon pioneers could have envisioned such re-enactments becoming a central part of the Mormon youth experience.
By Deseret News
April 6, 2018 10:13 a.m. MDT
Opinion
John S. Tanner: Our divine charge to care for the earth
We believe that God invited Adam and Eve to take good care of their garden home. To my knowledge, this divine injunction has never been rescinded.
By Deseret News
March 31, 2018 5:08 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Op-ed: How do Mormons know what they know?
This faith is not blind or devoid of reason — rather, it is a faith that encourages rationality to grow in tandem.
By Deseret News
March 25, 2018 11:21 a.m. MDT
Elder Von G. Keetch, with his wife, Sister Bernice Pymm Keetch, at Church headquarters in April 2015. Elder Keetch died of a sudden illness on Jan. 26 at age 57.
Opinion
Op-ed: Elder Keetch and the LDS journey between public engagement and private devotion
What does it look like for a religious individual to balance public engagement and private devotion — to reinspire society abroad without neglecting it at home? Elder Keetch, it turns out, answered his own question.
By Deseret News
March 15, 2018 6:42 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Op-ed: Orthodox Mormon stories that Napoleon Dynamite tells to me
Latter-day Saints often spend a great deal of time explaining what precisely they believe, but somewhat less time exploring how what they believe shapes their engagement with the world.
By Deseret News
Jan 30, 2018 12:16 p.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: Toward a Latter-day Saint sense of spiritual learning
Spirituality draws us out of ourselves and moves us to do difficult things. Religious people believe it brings us closer to God.
By Deseret News
Dec 31, 2017 7:15 a.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: Lessons I learned from ‘That We May Be One: A Gay Mormon’s Perspective on Faith & Family’
Of all the lessons we might take from Tom Christofferson’s book, perhaps the one that would mean the most to Tom is how to love our LGBT family, friends and neighbors.
By Michael Erickson
Dec 23, 2017 10:20 a.m. MST
Opinion
On Joseph Smith’s birthday, it’s time to give him his due
And a fitting gift for the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints might be broader acknowledgment within the Christian world of his theological contributions.
By Hal Boyd
Dec 23, 2017 8:05 a.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: The Mormon restoration and the meaning of grace
Truly, the graceful gift is a giving that profoundly moves us to give in return.
By Deseret News
Dec 20, 2017 7:30 a.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: Listening is the first step in speaking to Mormon millennials
If I’m willing to both listen and mourn, then I may be able to recognize, and even help embody, the very specific shape that Christ, at that very moment, aims to take in response.
By Deseret News
Dec 17, 2017 7:45 a.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: Cakes, gay rights and the American flag
We should not force others to salute our flags — whether the flag in question is the Stars and Stripes or the rainbow symbol of gay pride.
By Deseret News
Dec 5, 2017 9:20 a.m. MST
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas strike the final pose of their first performance of the night.
Opinion
How Mormonism and Brigham Young brought us Lindsey Stirling
The connection between Mormons and dance goes back well before reality TV, and it touches on fundamental theological claims and aesthetic frameworks.
By Hal Boyd
Dec 3, 2017 8:05 a.m. MST
Elder Marlin K. Jensen speaks at devotional of Mormon History Association Conference in this 2012 file photo.
Opinion
Video podcast: A disciple’s plea for openness and inclusion
During his 24 years as a beloved LDS general authority and official church historian, Elder Marlin K. Jensen presided over a historic shift toward greater openness in the LDS Church’s approach to its history.
By Deseret News
Nov 21, 2017 11:45 a.m. MST
"American Prophet," by Del Parson
Opinion
Op-ed: Joseph Smith was a champion of religious liberty
Perhaps Joseph Smith’s long lost teachings on religious freedom can give us pause. Hopefully, extending the hand of friendship and love to all people, especially the most vulnerable, can be our overriding principle both personally and politically.
By Deseret News
Nov 17, 2017 7:40 a.m. MST
Opinion
Richard Bushman: Embracing a ‘radiant’ Mormonism
Radiant Mormonism is elevating. It improves the world. It operates on the principle of goodwill. Underlying it is the desire to work for the good of mankind.
By Deseret News
Nov 16, 2017 7:10 a.m. MST
A sculpture of Jesus Christ is shown during the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Opinion
Video podcast: The Christ who heals — an interview with Terryl and Fiona Givens
Has Mormonism unconsciously inherited ideas from western Christianity, particularly from Protestantism, that have kept us from fully realizing and embracing some essential truths of the restored gospel?
By Deseret News
Nov 15, 2017 7:15 a.m. MST
The plains of Wyoming in the general area where Ephraim Hanks found and assisted the struggling members of the Edward Martin Handcart Company of 1856.
Opinion
Op-ed: Lessons from the Willie and Martin handcart companies
We each must answer the call to rescue others who are stranded. And, if we ourselves our stranded, we must keep our hope and faith that heaven’s help is on the way.
By Deseret News
Nov 7, 2017 7:45 a.m. MST
A statue of Martin Luther outside of Luther Place Memorial Church in Washington DC
Opinion
Mormonism’s resolution to one of the Reformation’s most vexing riddles
Mormonism, for Thomas Carlyle, is both the heroic freedom bestowed by Luther in harmony with the papal authority with which that freedom contended.
By Hal Boyd
Nov 5, 2017 9:15 a.m. MST
Opinion
A Mormon’s musings on redeeming Halloween
Halloween, then, may serve this useful purpose. It may remind us to be skeptical of our skepticism regarding anything seemingly supernatural.
By Deseret News
Nov 2, 2017 7:45 a.m. MDT
Opinion
LDS Perspectives Podcast: The Martin Luther Mormons don’t know
Podcast on Martin Luther
By Deseret News
Oct 30, 2017 3:20 p.m. MDT
