Six General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were released and granted emeritus status during the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Saturday afternoon.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the names of the six church leaders, who each turned 70 years old in the past year:

Elder J. Devn Cornish , a native of Salt Lake City, is a former pediatrician and served as a General Authority Seventy for 10 years.

, a native of Salt Lake City, is a former pediatrician and served as a General Authority Seventy for 10 years. Elder Timothy J. Dyches , from Murray, Utah, is a former physician who served as a General Authority Seventy for eight years.

, from Murray, Utah, is a former physician who served as a General Authority Seventy for eight years. Elder David F. Evans , who grew up in Salt Lake City, was an attorney and bank executive, and served as a General Authority Seventy for 16 years.

, who grew up in Salt Lake City, was an attorney and bank executive, and served as a General Authority Seventy for 16 years. Elder Robert C. Gay , a native of Los Angeles, worked in business, education and humanitarian relief and served as a General Authority Seventy for nine years.

, a native of Los Angeles, worked in business, education and humanitarian relief and served as a General Authority Seventy for nine years. Elder James B. Martino , who was born in Denton, Texas, worked in business and was a General Authority Seventy for 12 years.

, who was born in Denton, Texas, worked in business and was a General Authority Seventy for 12 years. Elder Terence M. Vinson, from Sydney, Australia, spent his professional life as a financial adviser and funds manager and served as a General Authority Seventy for eight years.

The calls of new General Authority Seventies are traditionally announced in April general conferences.

President Eyring also acknowledged the passing of Elder Dean M. Davies, who served as a General Authority Seventy for one year and a counselor in the church’s Presiding Bishopric for eight years. Elder Davies died of cancer on Aug. 31 and would have been released as a General Authority Seventy at this general conference.

Related Elder Davies saw Temple Square like the Vatican

“We extend to Sister Darla Davies and to the family our heartfelt condolences and appreciation for Elder Davies’ tireless service,” President Eyring said.

Earlier this week, two new Area Seventies were sustained at a leadership meeting on Temple Square.

Last April, 77 new Area Seventies were sustained at the start of the leadership session of general conference instead of during a general session. The church also released 66 Area Seventies on Aug. 1.