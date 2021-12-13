After grossing millions in movie theaters, “Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers” will soon be available exclusively on BYUtv and streaming on the BYUtv app, according to a news release.

The holiday bonus episode of “The Chosen,” which also features a lineup of Christian artists and musical performances, will air on BYUtv at no cost on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. MST.

The 40-minute episode will be repeated at the following dates/times:

Thursday, Dec. 23, 6 and 9 p.m. MST.

Friday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. MST.

Saturday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m. MST.

“Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers” recently earned more than $11 million at the box office in its first eight days in theaters. That total now has reached $13.5 million. It has been shown at more than 1,700 movie theaters nationwide.

The special episode of “The Chosen” tells the about the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. Musical performers include Phil Wickham, For King & Country, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, Jordan Feliz, We The Kingdom, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford, Dawson Hollow and the One Voice Children’s Choir.

BYUtv previously acquired the broadcast and video-on demand rights to seasons 1 and 2 of “The Chosen,” and aired them during general conference weekend of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October 2020.

“The Chosen” is one of the largest crowdfunded television productions of all time and the first multiseason series about the life of Jesus Christ.