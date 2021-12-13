 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

After earning millions at the box office, ‘Christmas with The Chosen’ soon will air for free on BYUtv

By Trent Toone
Young mother Mary, played by Sara Anne, holds baby Jesus as Joseph, played by Raja Bond watches in a scene of “Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers.”
Young mother Mary, played by Sara Anne, holds baby Jesus as Joseph, played by Raja Bond, watches in a scene of “Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers.” The holiday episode of “The Chosen” is now coming to BYUtv.
Alvaro Aguayo

After grossing millions in movie theaters, “Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers” will soon be available exclusively on BYUtv and streaming on the BYUtv app, according to a news release.

The holiday bonus episode of “The Chosen,” which also features a lineup of Christian artists and musical performances, will air on BYUtv at no cost on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. MST.

The 40-minute episode will be repeated at the following dates/times:

  • Thursday, Dec. 23, 6 and 9 p.m. MST.
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. MST.
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m. MST.

“Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers” recently earned more than $11 million at the box office in its first eight days in theaters. That total now has reached $13.5 million. It has been shown at more than 1,700 movie theaters nationwide.

The special episode of “The Chosen” tells the about the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. Musical performers include Phil Wickham, For King & Country, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, Jordan Feliz, We The Kingdom, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford, Dawson Hollow and the One Voice Children’s Choir.

BYUtv previously acquired the broadcast and video-on demand rights to seasons 1 and 2 of “The Chosen,” and aired them during general conference weekend of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October 2020.

The Chosen” is one of the largest crowdfunded television productions of all time and the first multiseason series about the life of Jesus Christ.

Next Up In Faith

Loading comments...

The Latest

A Utah State defensive back has reportedly entered the transfer portal

By Trent Wood

Golden Globe nominations: Netflix takes the lead this year

By Gitanjali Poonia

Police chief calls two deadly shootings on consecutive days abnormal for Salt Lake City

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake City ready to host another Olympics, U.S. official says, but when?

By Lisa Riley Roche

Fans think the new ‘The Batman’ trailer teases the Joker’s appearance

By Gitanjali Poonia

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer is here

By Gitanjali Poonia