Church urges Latter-day Saints to schedule temple appointments far in advance

Latter-day Saints should schedule temple appointments as far in advance as possible, church officials said Friday.

Planning ahead and continuing to follow safety guidelines will help keep temples in operation, according to a new statement released by the Temple Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Read the entire statement here:

After a brief closure at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began resuming operations in May 2020. Since that time, ordinances are being provided in temples as local conditions and government health and safety guidelines allow. We continue to operate temples in a safe and cautious manner and are monitoring the effects of the Omicron variant. Health and safety protocols may continue to be adjusted as local conditions require.

We are grateful for the blessing of having temples around the world continue to operate during the pandemic. Because temples cannot yet operate at full capacity and to allow for physical distancing in ordinance areas, appointment times for ordinances are very limited. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all who are affected. We ask temple patrons to follow all health and safety protocols and to not attend the temple if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been exposed to the virus.

To help all attend the temple while capacity is limited, we encourage Church members to schedule appointments far in advance, consider participating in each temple ordinance, and cancel appointments they cannot keep as soon as possible so others may attend.

Church leaders and staff are working to expand capacity so more patrons can attend the temple as soon as it is safely possible. We are also improving the temple scheduling system based on feedback received. The well-being of Church members and the desire to be good citizens guide every decision regarding temples. We desire everyone to enjoy the blessings of serving and worshipping in the house of the Lord.