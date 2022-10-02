How to share a Book of Mormon from your phone

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

One talk in general conference on Saturday focused on sharing physical copies of the Book of Mormon.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband briefly noted that the Book of Mormon also can be shared by mobile app, but in his footnotes he went all digital.

“You can share it from your mobile phone,” he wrote, according to the text of his talk provided to journalists covering today’s morning session. “One way is by opening the Gospel Library app, going to the Scriptures collection, and then tapping ‘Share Now’ at the top.”

After the evening session, I walked from the Conference Center back to the Deseret News offices and tried it out with my (super!) friendly newsletter editor, Ginny Romney.

Sure enough, at the top of the Gospel Library app is a handy box with a clear “Share Now” button. Lickety split, I pressed it and then Airdropped it to Ginny. She accepted it and her phone offered her the Book of Mormon app, complete with the entire book of scripture, the new videos the church is producing and more.

There’s another way to do it, too, Elder Rasband said.

“...From within the Book of Mormon app, you can tap the ‘Share’ icon, which displays a digital code that a friend can easily scan using his or her phone.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to speak at a general conference. Sister Browning is the second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

A revised edition of the “For Strength of Youth” guidebook also was released with a subtitle, “A Guide to Making Choices.” The updated pocket manual is now less prescriptive and more principle-based, said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Here are 10 new things to know about the new “For the Strength of Youth.”

Why did President Nelson sit while speaking in general conference? The Church News has the answer.

