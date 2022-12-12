The location of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple, the second in the Las Vegas area, was announced in a news release Monday by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The site announcement for the new temple comes just over two months after it was announced in October’s general conference.

Where will the Lone Mountain temple be built?

The three-story Lone Mountain Nevada Temple of approximately 87,000 square feet will be built on a 19.8-acre site located southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Project leaders will soon start working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple and begin filing public documents in the coming months.

Detailed design plans for the Lone Mountain temple are still being developed. Additional information, including exterior renderings and groundbreaking plans, will be released in the future.

A map showing the location of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When was the Lone Mountain temple announced?

Latter-day Saint temples in Nevada