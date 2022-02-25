 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Groundbreakings announced for Grand Junction Colorado, Elko Nevada Temples

By Trent Toone
Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Grand Junction Colorado and Elko Nevada temples, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday.

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the church’s North America Central Area, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple on Saturday, April 16.

Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy who is president of the church’s North America Southwest Area, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Elko Nevada Temple on Saturday, May 7.

Both events will be by invitation only. Additional details will be provided in the future.

Both temples were among 20 locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the end of the April 2021 general conference.

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

  • The Grand Junction temple will be built on a 6.94-acre site at the intersection of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street. Plans call for a single-story temple of 25,000 square feet.
  • There are more than 150,500 Latter-day Saints attending over 300 congregations in Colorado, according to the church’s newsroom.

Elko Nevada Temple

  • The Elko temple will be the third in Nevada. The others are in Las Vegas and Reno.
  • The location of the Elko Nevada Temple was announced on June 10, 2021.
  • The Elko Nevada Temple is planned for a 5.2-acre site on Ruby Vista Drive near Jennings Way on the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course.
  • It will be a single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet.
  • There are more than 184,000 Latter-day Saints in Nevada attending over 350 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

