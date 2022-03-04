Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for three new temples in the western United States — Smithfield, Utah; Burley, Idaho; and Yorba Linda, California — the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday.

The church also released an exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.

An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple on Saturday, June 18. Elder Cook will be joined by fellow apostle, Elder Gary E. Stevenson.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the church’s Presidency of the Seventy will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Burley Idaho Temple on Saturday, June 4.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and president of the church’s North America West Area, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple on Saturday, June 18.

All three groundbreaking events will be by invitation only.

All three temples were among 20 locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2021 general conference.

Ephraim Utah Temple

The Ephraim temple was announced by President Nelson on May 1, 2021.

The location of the Ephraim temple was released about six months later on Oct. 22, 2021.

The three-story temple of approximately 39,000 square feet will be built on a 9.16-acre site located at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim, Utah.

A groundbreaking date has not been set.

A map showing the location of the Ephraim Utah Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Smithfield Utah Temple

The Smithfield temple’s location and construction plans were released on June 10, 2021.

The Smithfield temple will be built on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North. It is projected to have 81,000 square feet and stand three stories tall.

The temple’s exterior rendering was released on Nov. 24, 2021.

The Smithfield temple is the most recent of the Beehive State’s 28 temples, including those announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. The church has 17 operating temples in the state, though several are under renovation.

Other temples that have been announced or are under construction are located in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).

The Logan Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s first, is a pioneer-era temple. President Nelson announced in April 2019 that the church would renovate all of its pioneer-era temples. The church is already renovating such pioneer-era temples in Salt Lake, St. George and Manti.

There are 2.1 million members attending 5,200 congregations in Utah, according to the church’s newsroom.

An exterior rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Burley Idaho Temple

The location for the Burley temple was released on June 23, 2021.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be constructed on a 10.1-acre site located at 40 South and 150 East. Plans show a two-story temple of approximately 38,600 square feet.

The exterior rendering of the Burley temple was released on Sept. 17, 2021.

The Burley Temple will be the seventh in Idaho, joining temples in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Pocatello.

There are more than 460,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 1,100 congregations in Idaho, according to the church’s newsroom.

An exterior rendering of the Burley Idaho Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yorba Linda California Temple

The location for the Yorba Linda temple was announced on July 15, 2021.

The temple will be constructed on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda. The single-story structure will cover 30,000 square feet.

An exterior rendering of the Yorba Linda temple was released on Sept. 17, 2021.

When completed, the Yorba Linda temple will be one of nine temples in California. The seven operating temples include Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego.

The Feather River California Temple, No. 8, is under construction in Yuba City.

There are more than 750,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 1,200 congregations in California, according to the church’s newsroom.