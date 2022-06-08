Where does the church rank among Glassdoor’s top 100 ‘best places to work’?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is among the top 100 best places to work in the United States, according Glassdoor.

The church, a religious organization headquartered in Salt Lake City, was recognized at No. 26 on Glassdoor’s list of the 100 best companies to work for in 2022. The list, based on survey data from more than 100 million employee reviews, was also featured on CBS News Money Watch.

The list’s creators considered nine workplace attributes, including career opportunities, compensation, benefits, culture, diversity and work-life balance. The church received a rating of 4.4.

“Work-life balance is great,” one employee wrote in a review. “I’ve never worked with nicer people and had more consideration for focusing on the well-being of one’s family.”

Nvidia, a company that specializes in computer hardware development, topped the list, which included big name tech companies such as Google (No. 7) and Microsoft (No. 28).

See the full list at Glassdoor.com.

The church reached No. 19 on Glassdoor’s list of 100 best places to work in 2018.