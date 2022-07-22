Latter-day Saint leader dedicates new monument honoring Utah’s Black pioneers

A diverse crowd numbering in the hundreds gathered Friday morning under the roasting July sun for the unveiling and dedicatory prayer of a new monument honoring Utah’s Black pioneers at This is the Place Heritage Park.

The hourlong program featured moments of cheering, pioneer stories, music, laughter and tears, especially when descendants of pioneer Green Flake came forward to unveil the monument with statues of Flake, Jane Manning James with her two sons, Sylvester and Silas, as well as Hark Wales and Oscar Smith.

Monument coordinator Mauli Junior Bonner found it difficult to speak after the unveiling.

“How am I supposed to talk through these tears?” he said. “It’s more beautiful than I could have imagined. Not only these beautiful sculptures, but you all being here today. It’s beautiful. ... It’s so beautiful and I’m so grateful.”

Ellis Ivory, chairman of the board for This is the Place Heritage Park Foundation, conducted the event, which featured a stirring invocation from Betty Sawyer, president of the Ogden Utah NCAAP; remarks by Bonner and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox; a rousing musical number from members of the Bonner family; and the dedicatory prayer by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder D. Todd Christofferson, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, was also in attendance.

Mauli Junior Bonner becomes emotional as he speaks to a large crowd in attendance at the dedication ceremony of a new black Pioneer monument at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 22, 2022.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We have the opportunity to dedicate a wonderful memorial of statues and features here at This is the Place Heritage Park where people will come for generations to come, we hope, and see the diversity and the reality that the state of Utah is a state where God’s children of all cultures, of all races, can come worship together and enjoy and love one another,” President Ballard said before offering the dedicatory prayer.

The unveiling was an emotional and spiritual experience for several Green Flake descendants.

“I don’t even have the words to describe it,” said Tamu Smith, who was involved in the monument planning from the beginning. “It was like being rediscovered by your family, like being adopted and then finding your real family. It was very similar to that because these are stories that we’ve known for a long time. ... To be able to have your story validated by leaders, by the governor, by all of these people and also to have it be put in a place to where not only do you not have to fight to tell it anymore, but now people can come in and start to get the remnants of it themselves. So the unveiling for me was speaking a truth and having that truth honored.”

Elden Udell, a descendant from Clovis, California, described the moment as “overwhelming.”

“I couldn’t ask for a more wonderful experience,” he said. “I never thought anything like this (the creation of a monument) was even possible, much less come to fruition.”

The monument appropriately honors the memory of great pioneers, Elder Christofferson said, and the meaning was enhanced because Friday’s event took place on July 22, the exact day of the 175th anniversary of the first pioneers to enter the Salt Lake Valley.

Thousands attend the dedication ceremony of a new Black pioneer monument at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 22, 2022.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“This new monument supplies a missing piece to the history of what has been the whole story of the immigration, the Days of ‘47, the arrival of pioneers,” he said. “I think that memory is something we need to cultivate. It empowers and I think encourages every one of us, whatever our background.”

The statues of Flake, Wales, Smith and James with her sons were sculpted by Stephanie and Roger Hunt. Other Black pioneers were considered but the four all played instrumental roles in the settlement of Utah, Bonner said.

“I hope this moment and this place can be an anchor that we can come back to. For me I know it is,” Bonner said. “And it’s just the beginning of telling these stories.”

There has long been a need for a monument of his kind, and it’s a joy to see it finally realized, said Richard E. Turley Jr., a former assistant church historian and recorder.

“The dedication of this monument to these pioneers provides a way in which members of the church and others can see a tangible manifestation of a faith that provides an example to people throughout the world of individuals who have struggled through very difficult circumstances, enslaved by others of their own faith, and yet provide an example to all of us about how this in spite of all those difficulties that they faced, including some that could have perhaps quenched their faith, they instead remained true to it over a long period of time,” Turley said.

The spirit of the event matched the purpose of the new monument, President Ballard said.

“We’ve got to recognize that that all of God’s children, regardless of their race, or their culture, or their circumstances, are precious to him. They are all his children, and we need to teach one another and love one another as brothers and sisters,” he said. “I was so pleased to see that kind of a spirit radiating through not only everything that was said, but just looking at the congregation. It’s a wonderful thing.”