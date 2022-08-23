Why BYU can no longer claim the title of nation’s most ‘Stone-Cold Sober’ school
University of Utah rated high for athletic facilities, health services in Princeton Review list
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”
It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”
But rest assured, BYU is still No. 1 on the renamed list, where it has remained since 1998.
“When I worked in the comms office, we had a running joke/contingency plan that we would send a case of chocolate milk to whichever school displaced us with a ‘welcome to the club’ note. Never had to carry that out,” Joe Hadfield said in a tweet.
Greg Welch replied to Hadfield with this tweet: “I think BYU should push for a lifetime achievement award or to rename the award after BYU and let some other schools take the spotlight for few years.”
BYU also stands alone atop “Pot’s Not Hot” and “Scotch and Soda, Hold the Scotch,” and rates highly in a variety of other categories.
The University of Utah came in at No. 1 on the list of “Least Politically Active Students” and appeared in several other categories.
The lists are among 50 published in the Princeton Review’s 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges,” which was released on Aug. 17. The categories are based on answers and ratings students provide about different aspects of their campus life and community experiences. Surveys of 160,000 students (about 400 per college on average) were tallied for the rankings lists for 2023, according to a news release.
The 50 lists can be seen for free at princetonreview.com.
BYU abolished fraternities and sororities in 1924, social clubs in 1962 and maintains a strict honor code prohibiting the use of alcohol, the Deseret News reported.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison was rated No. 1 in the “Lots of Beer” category.
Syracuse University received the most votes in the “Lots of Hard Liquor” category.
The University of Alabama stands atop the “Lots of Greek Life” category.
Other ratings for BYU, University of Utah
BYU appeared on these lists:
- “Best Western.”
- “Best Value Colleges.”
- “The Best 388 College.”
- No. 1 on “Cancel the Keg.”
- No. 1 on “Pot’s Not Hot.”
- No. 1 on “Scotch and Soda, Hold the Scotch.”
- No. 2 on “Top 20 Best Value Colleges without Aid (Private Schools).”
- No. 2 on “Best College Library.”
- No. 2 on “Top West Entrepreneurship: Ugrad.”
- No. 2 on “LGBTQ-Unfriendly.”
- No. 3 on “Most Religious Students.”
- No. 3 on “Top 50 Entrepreneurship: Ugrad.”
- No. 4 on “Everyone Plays Intramural Sports.”
- No. 5 on “Best-Run Colleges.”
- No. 9 on “Most Engaged in Community Service.”
- No. 10 on the “Town-Gown Relations are Great,” which rates how well students get along with the local community.
- No. 10 on “Least Politically Active Students,” based on students ratings of their own levels of political awareness.
- No. 16 on “Best College Theater.”
- No. 22 on “Students Love Their School.”
- No. 22 on “Top 50 Best Value Colleges (private schools).”
Utah appeared on these lists:
- “Best Western.”
- “Best Value Colleges.”
- “Green Colleges.”
- “The Best 388 Colleges.”
- No. 1 on “Least Politically Active Students.”
- No. 3 on “Best Athletic Facilities.”
- No. 6 on “Best Health Services.”
- No. 7 on “Top West Entrepreneurship: Ugrad.”
- No. 9 on “Most Conservative Students,” based on student ratings.
- No. 16 on “Most Religious Students.”
- No. 25 on “LGBTQ-Unfriendly.”
- No. 25 on “Best College Library.”
- No. 40 on “Top 50 Best Value Colleges (public schools).”
- “Top 50 Entrepreneurship: Ugrad.”
- “Top 50 Game Design: Ugrad.”