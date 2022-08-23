Why BYU can no longer claim the title of nation’s most ‘Stone-Cold Sober’ school

Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”

It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”

But rest assured, BYU is still No. 1 on the renamed list, where it has remained since 1998.

“When I worked in the comms office, we had a running joke/contingency plan that we would send a case of chocolate milk to whichever school displaced us with a ‘welcome to the club’ note. Never had to carry that out,” Joe Hadfield said in a tweet.

Greg Welch replied to Hadfield with this tweet: “I think BYU should push for a lifetime achievement award or to rename the award after BYU and let some other schools take the spotlight for few years.”

BYU also stands alone atop “Pot’s Not Hot” and “Scotch and Soda, Hold the Scotch,” and rates highly in a variety of other categories.

The University of Utah came in at No. 1 on the list of “Least Politically Active Students” and appeared in several other categories.

The lists are among 50 published in the Princeton Review’s 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges,” which was released on Aug. 17. The categories are based on answers and ratings students provide about different aspects of their campus life and community experiences. Surveys of 160,000 students (about 400 per college on average) were tallied for the rankings lists for 2023, according to a news release.

The 50 lists can be seen for free at princetonreview.com.

BYU abolished fraternities and sororities in 1924, social clubs in 1962 and maintains a strict honor code prohibiting the use of alcohol, the Deseret News reported.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison was rated No. 1 in the “Lots of Beer” category.

Syracuse University received the most votes in the “Lots of Hard Liquor” category.

The University of Alabama stands atop the “Lots of Greek Life” category.

Other ratings for BYU, University of Utah

