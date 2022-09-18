What does the Bible say about poverty?

The Bible contains many stories and sets of instructions that advise believers on how to approach poverty and inform beliefs of their obligations to the poor. Here are some of the verses and the stories that you can read for guidance.

What does the Bible say about giving to the poor?

The Bible instructs believers to give generously to the poor.

Old Testament verses about giving to the poor

Deuteronomy 15:11 features God commanding the Israelites to be generous in giving. “Since there will never cease to be some in need on the earth, I therefore command you, ‘Open your hand to the poor and needy neighbor in your land.’”

Isaiah 1:17 reminds believers that they should learn to do good to those who are in need.

When someone around you becomes poor, Leviticus 25:35-38 instructs you to take them in and take care of them. These verses also remind the reader to not make money off of the person who is in need and to not “provide them food at a profit.”

New Testament verses about giving to the poor