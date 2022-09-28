8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions

As soon as general conference sessions end in Utah, there seems to be a mad rush to soda shops or grocery stores to stock up on caffeine and snacks for the next session. Prepare ahead of time to avoid these long lines.

With only a couple of hours, it can be difficult to find things to do with your family. Here are some suggestions.

Go for a walk

If you can, a walk in between sessions is a great way to get a little exercise, absorb some sunshine and mentally prepare for the next session.

Have a quick outdoor picnic

If you live near a park or a grassy area, make a quick sandwich for everyone and grab your favorite picnic blanket. Spending time in the outdoors is a great way to break up the inevitable hours of screen time.

Bonus tip: if your children have wiggles, going to a park might be helpful.

Play a game or a puzzle

Playing a quick board game or two can be a fun way to bond with your family in between sessions. Celestial Pursuit is still available on eBay.

Bake cookies

Baking cookies can be done in two hours and can be an easy and rewarding activity with older kids.

Do family history

Spending time with your family during conference weekend can give you plenty of time to reflect on your ancestry. Research your family history together.

Yoga

All that sitting around can really catch up to you. Do some yoga and stretches to make the next round of sitting a little more comfortable.

Take a nap

Let’s face it: that much screen time can be exhausting. Try taking a nap to rejuvenate for the next session.

Do a craft

Knitting a scarf, painting a picture or even drawing simple figures can be a great way to break up the screen time.

