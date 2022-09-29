Church announces 6 new Area Seventies in October 2022 general conference leadership meetings

Six new new Area Seventies from six different countries have been called to serve by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The announcement was made in a news release Thursday morning after the new leaders were sustained in leadership meetings prior to the first session of the October 2022 general conference.

The church has established a new pattern for calling new Area Seventies in the days leading up to general conference. The church announced 45 new Area Seventies from 23 countries in a leadership meeting prior to April 2022 general conference. The church called 77 new Area Seventies from 25 countries in April 2021.

The church announced the release of 31 Area Seventies in August.

The 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held over five sessions at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 1-2.

Who are the new Area Seventies?

The names of the new Area Seventies are listed below by quorum.

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West Areas)



Willy Binene, 53, Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as Church History regional director; former district president, stake president and mission president; wife: Lilly; four children.

Elder Willy Binene has been called as a new Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Europe Central, Europe East, Europe North and the Middle East/Africa North Areas)



Bernhard Cziesla, 57, Jakobwüllesheim, Germany; director, Toyota Financial Services Europe & Africa; currently serving as a counselor in a mission presidency; former bishop, high councilor, counselor in a stake presidency and stake president; wife: Daniela; two children.

Elder Bernhard Cziesla has been called as a new Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yves S. Weidmann, 46, Burgdorf, Switzerland; head of Governmental Affairs and member of the executive board, Interpharma; currently serving as ward Primary teacher; former bishop and stake president; wife: Yvonne; two children.

Elder Yves S. Weidmann has been called as a new Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines Areas)



Sione Tuione, 50, Auckland, New Zealand; area Leader and Member Support coordinator, Pacific Area office; currently serving as bishop; former high councilor, stake president and mission president; wife: Moala; five children.

Elder Sione Tuione has been called as a new Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South Areas)



Ricardo J. Battista, 64, Buenos Aires, Argentina; industrial fuel measurement technician, Metrogas S.A.; currently serving as FSY area coordinator; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency first counselor and stake presidency second counselor; wife: Myriam; three children.

Elder Ricardo J. Battista has been called as a new Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast Areas)



Nathan R. Emery, 52, Belleair, Florida; ophthalmologist, self-employed; currently serving as service mission leader; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake president; wife: Lori Ann; three children.

Elder Nathan R. Emery has been called as a new Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What is an Area Seventy?

Area Seventies live at home and maintain their nonreligious vocations while serving in one of the church’s geographic areas throughout the world. They are not considered general authorities, who have authority to serve anywhere in the world. Their authority is generally limited to the area where they serve.

Area Seventies serve on a church-service basis for a designated number of years, similar to a bishop or stake president. Under the direction of the area presidency or Presidency of the Seventy, Area Seventies are assigned to consult with and instruct stake presidents in their area.

The church has 12 quorums of the Seventy. The first two quorums are made up of General Authority Seventies and the third through the twelfth consist of Area Seventies.

