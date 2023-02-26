What does the Bible say about forgiveness?

Forgiving others is part of our everyday lives.
Sometimes when we are hurt by someone’s actions, we have an opportunity to forgive them, but forgiveness is hard. Both the New Testament and Old Testament speak about the value and importance of forgiveness.
Even when someone doesn’t apologize to us for something, we are still expected to forgive them. In that way, forgiveness is a personal responsibility. We also have to be forgiven ourselves for what we do wrong.
The Bible teaches that we should forgive others and that God forgives us when we make mistakes. Here are some verses from the Bible to inspire you to forgive.
New Testament verses about forgiveness
- Matthew 6:14 reads, “For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.”
- In Hebrews 8:12, it describes how when God forgives someone of their sins, he doesn’t remember them anymore: For I will be merciful toward their iniquities, and I will remember their sins no more.”
- Acts 10:43 says that when a person believes in God, then their sins are forgiven.
- Luke 6:37 says, “Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.”
Old Testament verses about forgiveness
- Isaiah 1:18 explains, “Come now, let us argue it out, says the Lord: If your sins are like scarlet, will they become like snow? If they are red like crimson, will they become like wool?”
- Daniel 9:9 teaches that God is forgiving towards mankind.
- Isaiah 53:5 reads, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the punishment that made us whole, and by his bruises we are healed.”
- 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”