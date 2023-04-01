Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, absent from conference due to COVID, tweets message about Christ

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was not at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City as the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began with the Saturday morning session.

President Dallin H. Oaks opened the session by announcing that Elder Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was absent due to COVID.

At 10:05 a.m., Elder Holland tweeted that he and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, “both tested positive for COVID and are not able to attend this weekend.”

“We will be watching together, hand-in-hand, at home.”

Pat and I love being with you at general conference. Unfortunately, we both tested positive for Covid and are not able to attend this weekend. We will be watching together, hand-in-hand, at home. Like you, I express my gratitude for the Savior this Palm Sunday weekend. — Jeffrey R. Holland (@HollandJeffreyR) April 1, 2023

On the eve of Palm Sunday, Elder Holland continued with a message about Jesus Christ.

“I express my gratitude for the Savior this Palm Sunday weekend. I hope you will join me in recognizing and appreciating that all sins and sorrows, all disappointment and depression, all temptation and all tears may be put behind us through the divinity, atoning sacrifice, and triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

