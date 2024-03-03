Elder Mack Jared Chappell of Idaho, a missionary serving in New Jersey for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died from an unknown medical condition on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

A 19-year-old Idaho man died Saturday while serving a mission in New Jersey for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, church spokesman Sam Penrod said.

Elder Mack Jared Chappell, 19, of Sugar City, Idaho, died from what Penrod described as a yet-to-be-determined medical condition.

Chappell entered missionary service on July 10, 2023 and was serving in the New Jersey Morristown Mission.

Penrod said Chappell became unresponsive early Saturday morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of a missionary ..., " Penrod said. “Our prayers are with Elder Chappell’s family, friends and fellow missionaries during this difficult time. May they each find solace and comfort in the Savior and his gospel, as they remember this faithful missionary.”