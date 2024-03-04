As a young parent, whenever Steve Rockwood would leave home for a business trip, he would keep a toy Lego brick in his pocket to remind him of home. Wherever he was in travels, he would reach his hand into his pocket, hold the brick and remember his family.

“I would remember who I was,” said Rockwood, now CEO of FamilySearch International. “I would remember what I stood for. Most importantly, I would remember them. And when I remembered them, I would act differently. I would actually act better.”

In a Feb. 29 keynote speech to kick off RootsTech 2024, Rockwood emphasized the conference’s theme, “Remember.” Sponsored by FamilySearch — a global nonprofit sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — RootsTech is the world’s largest family history conference.

