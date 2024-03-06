The Come & See Foundation is on a mission to put “The Chosen” in front of as many people’s eyes as possible.

Stan Jantz, CEO of the foundation, was at first a reluctant viewer.

Growing up, Jantz said his family owned a chain of Christian retail bookstores and he was familiar with Christian media.

“I’ve been around Christian media my whole life,” he said in an interview. “And you know, quite frankly, most of it has been a little subpar.”

He said there has been some really good Christian media, but he was reluctant to watch “The Chosen” because of his experience.

However, after he viewed the series for the first time, he thought “it was a game changer.”

Jantz said about three weeks after he watched, he was approached about starting a foundation — he and others started to come up with a vision for the Come & See Foundation with the goal of one billion viewers.

The Come & See Foundation “is committed to making ‘The Chosen’ available for free in the app, so that as many people as possible can experience the show and follow Jesus.” In addition, the foundation aims at translating or dubbing the show into 600 languages, which would break the record for most dubbed show ever if the foundation accomplishes its goal.

What Jantz thinks is a key element with “The Chosen” is “the authenticity and how it portrays the characters.” That is how Jantz said he has connected with the show, too.

While the goal is one billion viewers, the foundation hasn’t quite gotten to that mark. Something the group is currently doing is partnering with different Christian ministries like Bible Project to encourage viewers.

Another activity the Come & See Foundation engages in is translating the show into different languages. The goal is 600. While Jantz said he doesn’t know when it will happen, “there’s a lot of momentum.”

The goal with the translation is to “speak to the heart of people.” He said when people are able to see subtitles or hear dubs of the show in their own language, they resonate with the show more.

“Next month, I’m going down to Brazil with some of ‘The Chosen’ folks and they’re going to do a premiere in Sao Paulo. It’s huge in Brazil. They just love it,” Jantz said. “There are more viewers we are told in Brazil than are in the U.S.”

Jantz said when people see “The Chosen,” he hears reports of “people being drawn to scripture, being brought to know more about this story that they’ve seen on the screen.”

A Catholic priest who teaches in Rome told Jantz that he has a cousin who is incarcerated. The cousin started watching the show and it’s brought the pair closer together and had a positive impact on his relative.

“I think people are relating to Jesus ... in such a beautiful, warm way,” Jantz said. “And for me, when I watch it, I can say that for myself, too. It gives me a different appreciation for a deeper relationship.”

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Stan Jantz as the executive director. He is the CEO.