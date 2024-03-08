All of “The Chosen” Season 4 has landed in theaters and now there’s a better look at how the show ended up doing at the box office.

The first three episodes started off strong with $14.2 million worldwide, followed by $8.8 million domestically for Episodes 4 to 6 and $5.3 million (so far) for the finale. So far, the theatrical run has amassed around $28 million. That’s all according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The releases were spaced around two weeks out from each other. While viewers could have hypothetically gone to Episodes 4 to 6 or Episodes 7 to 8 without first going to Episodes 1 to 3, that likely would have made understanding what happened trickier, because the show was not on streaming. That could be a potential reason for the dip in box office numbers between the first release and the following ones.

The show will eventually make it onto streaming services. Dates for when that will happen are not yet clear.

Still, all releases will likely outperform “The Chosen” Season 3 finale, which grossed $5.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now if you don’t want to read any spoilers, don’t scroll past the following picture.

Mike Kubeisy, The Chosen

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 finale

We all knew the resurrection of Lazarus was coming and putting it at the end of the season makes sense.

It enriches the whole season to do it that way.

The biggest question that arose earlier in the season dealt with the death of Ramah, who was engaged to the apostle Thomas. When she dies, Thomas has to grapple with his own grief, but also the question of why doesn’t Jesus heal someone when he has the power to do so?

After Jesus resurrects Lazarus, Thomas asks him why he didn’t raise Ramah from the dead when he could and Jesus told him he would understand later.

By the end of the finale, a couple things are clear. It’s clear that the apostles still do not fully understand what Jesus’ purpose is. They struggle with Mary washing his feet instead of selling the perfume to give to the poor, the resurrection of Lazarus and how the Law of Moses works.

The leaders of the Sanhedrin decide that Jesus needs to be handed over to the Romans to be killed by the end of the finale. Ending on this tense, dark moment makes me wonder what Season 5 will start with. By ending the season this way, it does leave the viewer wanting to know what happens, but it’ll be at least a few months until Season 5 releases.

Overall, Season 4 of “The Chosen” is the strongest season yet.

Culture critic Joseph Holmes wrote for Religion Unplugged, “‘The Chosen’ will never be everything everyone wants it to be. But the best parts of it are getting better, which means that it continues to justify — however imperfectly — my excitement for future seasons.”

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 streaming release date

Streaming dates for “The Chosen” Season 4 have not yet been announced.