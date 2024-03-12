Some of the relics kept at the Shrine of the Holy Relics in Maria Stein, Ohio, are shown Jan. 22, 2003, in a hand-carved wooden altar. The Catholic Church approves of homage being paid to relics believed, with reasonable probability, to be genuine. Some people believe the relics put them in the presence of saints, which carry their prayers to God.

You never know what you’re going to see on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Last week, I kept stumbling on pictures of a skull, which appeared to be part of a special worship service.

Through further research, I learned that the skull was indeed part of a special worship service and that it’s considered quite special itself.

The skull is thought to belong to Saint Thomas Aquinas, who is one of the most influential theologians in the history of the Catholic Church. It made the rounds on social media last week because Catholics in Priverno, Italy, where the skull is kept, held a procession in honor of the 750th anniversary of Aquinas’ death.

But that’s not all I learned.

Thanks to my friend Daniel Silliman, news editor for Christianity Today, I discovered that the skull I was seeing is actually one of two skulls associated with Aquinas. The other is in Toulouse, France, and is just as special to Catholics there as the Priverno one is to Italian Catholics.

Toulouse is the site of Aquinas’ tomb, as well as the home of several other Aquinas-related relics, according to Catholic News Agency.

As you might have guessed, Aquinas did not have two heads. But the Catholic Church still allows two different skull relics to be honored, at least until DNA analysis is done.

“A team of medical students and a neurosurgeon traveled to Priverno in 2023 to examine Italy’s putative relic of Aquinas’ skull for evidence as to whether he might have died from a traumatic brain injury. ... The researchers are investigating the possibility of conducting a more in-depth forensic analysis of both skulls in Italy and France with permission of the local authorities to authenticate the relic,” Catholic News Agency reported.

Father Alessandro Trani, who works in Priverno, spoke to Catholic News Agency about the unique situation, emphasizing that what matters to him is not the potential controversy but that the relics draw people closer to God.

“What fascinates me about Thomas is how he leads us into the depths of the mystery of God with the simplicity of a child who always knows how to wonder,” he said.

Last week’s Mass in Priverno offered in honor of Aquinas was “standing room only,” according to Catholic News Agency.

